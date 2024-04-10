×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 10th, 2024 at 20:26 IST

Nestle to establish $507 million pet food plant in Italy

The plant, to be situated in Mantua approximately 160 km (100 miles) southeast of Milan, is slated for completion by 2027

Reported by: Business Desk
Nestle India
Nestle | Image:Nestle India
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Nestle in Italy: Swiss food giant Nestle is set to inaugurate a new pet food manufacturing facility in northern Italy, marking a significant investment of €472 million ($507.92 million), as announced by Italy's Industry Minister Adolfo Urso on Wednesday.

The plant, to be situated in Mantua approximately 160 km (100 miles) southeast of Milan, is slated for completion by 2027, according to a statement from Urso's ministry. It is anticipated that the new facility will provide employment opportunities for around 300 individuals.

Advertisement

Urso expressed satisfaction with Nestle's commitment to boost its presence in Italy, highlighting the country's growing importance as a destination for major global corporations' manufacturing operations. Following a meeting with Marco Travaglia, CEO of Nestle Italy, Urso remarked on the company's decision as affirming Italy's central position in the production networks of multinational enterprises.

Travaglia echoed similar sentiments, highlighting Italy's strategic role for Nestle within the rapidly evolving pet food sector. He noted that the establishment of the new factory, which will also include a logistics hub, reflects Nestle's recognition of Italy's pivotal role in its expansion plans.

Advertisement

The investment underlines Nestle's confidence in Italy's business environment and its commitment to contributing to the country's economic growth and employment opportunities. 

(With Reuters inputs)

Advertisement

Published April 10th, 2024 at 20:26 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Louis Tomlinson and Harry Styles

Louis On Dating Harry

a few seconds ago
pm modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

3 minutes ago
French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne.

No Israel Sanctions Yet

8 minutes ago
"Kawasi Lakhma Jiditor, Narendra Modi Dholator (Kawasi Lakhma will win, Narendra Modi will die)”, a part of the video shows Kawasi Lakhma as saying.

Cong Stokes Controversy

9 minutes ago
Kiren Rijiju's remarks come just hours after Digvijay Singh played down Katchatheevu's significance while stressing that Katchatheevu island is “uninhabited”.

Rijiju Tears Into Cong

12 minutes ago
More Resignation on Cards: Is Aam Aadmi Party on Verge of Collapse Amid Liquorgate?

AAP on Verge of Collapse

17 minutes ago
RR vs GT

IPL 2024, RR vs GT Live

22 minutes ago
us dollars

Tech FOMO prices

42 minutes ago
Zoho

Zoho's new venture

42 minutes ago
Drone

ICMR Big Feat

an hour ago
Rajasthan: Seeking Revenge for his Wife's Molestation, Man Kills Uncle After Waiting for 22 Years

Nephew Arrested

an hour ago
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.

Hamas Sons Dead

an hour ago
OnePlus 12

Retailers vs OnePlus

an hour ago
MS Dhoni for RPSG

Interesting story on MSD

an hour ago
Mumbai rains

Mumbai Rains

an hour ago
Israel has indicated that it will allow thousands of Palestinians to return to North Gaza under a potential ceasefire deal with Hamas.

Israel Ceasefire Deal

an hour ago
Nagaland Lottery Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Today

an hour ago
Airbus Aircraft

Airbus shows confidence

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Anil Reveals Wife Sunita Paid Bills When He Didn't Have Enough Money

    Entertainment6 hours ago

  2. Sanjay Tandon In, Kirron Kher Out: 5 Things About BJP's Chandigarh Pick

    Lok Sabha Elections6 hours ago

  3. Klaasen's CRAZY stumping of Shikhar on Bhuvi's 140km delivery stuns all

    Sports 8 hours ago

  4. Congress To Support Asaduddin Owaisi in Hyderabad, BJP's Latha Responds

    Lok Sabha Elections11 hours ago

  5. 'Digvijaya Singh Will Be Sent to Pakistan': BJP MLA Triggers Row

    Lok Sabha Elections11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo