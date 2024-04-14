×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 12th, 2024 at 13:22 IST

Nikkei closes higher as chip stocks mirror US tech surge, Fast Retailing drags

The Nikkei closed with a modest rise of 0.21 per cent, settling at 39,523.55 points, marking a weekly gain of 1.41 per cent.

Reported by: Business Desk
Nikkei
Nikkei | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Nikkei closes higher: Japan's Nikkei share average edged upwards on Friday, propelled by gains in chip-related stocks which mirrored the positive performance of US technology shares. However, the ascent was tempered by a decline in Fast Retailing, the parent company of Uniqlo.

The Nikkei closed with a modest rise of 0.21 per cent, settling at 39,523.55 points, marking a weekly gain of 1.41 per cent. Meanwhile, the broader Topix index added 0.46 per cent to reach 2,759.64 points, wrapping up the week with a 2.11 per cent increase.

Advertisement

Commenting on the market movement, Shigetoshi Kamada, General Manager at Tachibana Securities' research department, noted, "The Nasdaq displayed strength overnight, despite the uptick in US Treasury yields, instilling confidence among investors."

Thursday's upbeat close in US stocks, led by momentum in tech-related stocks, was fuelled by fresh economic data suggesting a potential easing of inflationary pressures. However, concerns lingered over climbing Treasury yields following a robust consumer price index reading earlier in the week.

Advertisement

Chip-related stocks in Japan saw gains, with notable increases in Tokyo Electron and Lasertec, up by 1.49 per cent and 2.97 per cent respectively. Advantest also registered a rise of 0.87 per cent.

On the corporate front, property developer Mitsui Fudosan witnessed a significant surge of 7.82 per cent after announcing plans for shareholder returns, including a substantial share buyback program totalling 40 billion yen ($261.22 million). This news buoyed its peers, with Tokyo Tatemono and Mitsubishi Estate recording jumps of 7.61 per cent and 6.92 per cent respectively. Consequently, the property index saw the most notable advancement among the Tokyo Stock Exchange's industry sub-indexes, climbing 5.2 per cent.

Advertisement

Kamada highlighted the market's anticipation of shareholder returns from cash-rich firms as the corporate earnings season approaches. Mitsui Fudosan's announcement served to heighten these expectations.

However, the day's gains were offset by Fast Retailing, which dropped 4.4 per cent and weighed heavily on the Nikkei. The decline followed the company's decision to maintain its full-year operating profit forecast, disappointing investor expectations.

Advertisement

Among the Nikkei's components, 157 stocks rose while 66 declined, with two remaining unchanged.

(With Reuters inputs)
 

Advertisement

Published April 12th, 2024 at 13:22 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

PM Modi hands over first copy of manifesto to beneficiaries

National Digital Varsity

9 minutes ago
Iran Israel War

Israel Closes Schools

10 minutes ago
PM Modi

Thiruvalluvar Centres

12 minutes ago
Iran-Israel Row

Iran-Israel LIVE

16 minutes ago
BJP Manifesto

BJP Livelihood Promises

16 minutes ago
Students

More focus on quality edu

30 minutes ago
NBA teams with the most playoff wins since 2000

NBA's chaotic last day

32 minutes ago
Indian 2

Indian 2 New Poster

33 minutes ago
AAP MP Sanjay Singh meets Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge

LS Election 2024 LIVE

35 minutes ago
Jeremy Doku

Man City earns big win

37 minutes ago
Filip Kostic

Juventus poor run remains

40 minutes ago
Which fighter won the most prize money at UFC 300?

UFC 300 Prize Money

42 minutes ago
The deadline for income tax proof submission for the financial year 2023-2024 is March 31

Tax Refund Deadline

42 minutes ago
Bruno Fernandes

Penalty gives Man U draw

44 minutes ago
bjp manifesto 2024

Muft Bijli Yojana

an hour ago
Conor McGregor

MCGREGOR RETURN IS SET!

an hour ago
Aurélien Tchouaméni vs Mallorca

Aurélien Tchouaméni goal

an hour ago
Justin Gaethje vs Max Holloway

Holloway stuns Gaethje

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Man Stoned To Death After Sending Inappropriate Photos to Woman

    India News14 hours ago

  2. Israel Finds Body of Teen Whose Disappearance Led to Settler Violence

    World14 hours ago

  3. Pakistan: Search on for Gunmen who Abducted Bus Passengers, Killed 11

    World15 hours ago

  4. How This Indian-Origin Couple Survived the Sydney Mall Attack

    World16 hours ago

  5. YouTuber Couple Jumps to Death From 7th Floor of High Rise in Delhi-NCR

    India News16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo