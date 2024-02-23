Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 23rd, 2024 at 11:49 IST

Nvidia acknowledges Huawei as top competitor in SEC filing

The California-based tech giant identified Huawei, based in China, as a formidable contender in supplying chips tailored for AI applications.

Business Desk
Nvidia China chip launch
Nvidia | Image: Nvidia
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Nvidia has officially recognised Huawei as a leading competitor across various sectors, particularly in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) chips. The revelation surfaced in a filing submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission late Wednesday.

The California-based tech giant identified Huawei, based in China, as a formidable contender in supplying chips tailored for AI applications, encompassing graphics processing units (GPUs), central processing units (CPUs), and networking chips. Moreover, Nvidia acknowledged Huawei's emergence as a cloud service provider, leveraging in-house hardware and software solutions to enhance AI computing capabilities.

Advertisement

When approached for comment on Thursday, Nvidia opted not to provide a statement regarding the matter.

Huawei, renowned for its development of the Ascend series of chips, has positioned itself as a direct competitor to Nvidia's AI chip offerings. Notably, Huawei's flagship product, the 910B chip, is regarded as a primary challenger to Nvidia's A100 chip, which debuted approximately three years ago.

Advertisement

Analysts have pegged the value of China's AI chip market at a substantial $7 billion, underscoring the significance of competition within this lucrative sector.

Notably, last year, Reuters reported on Chinese tech behemoth Baidu's decision to procure chips from Huawei, a strategic move preceding anticipated regulatory changes by the US government aimed at tightening restrictions on the export of advanced AI chips to China.

Advertisement

In addition to Huawei, Nvidia's filing also identifies other prominent rivals in the chip industry, including Intel, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Broadcom, and Qualcomm. Furthermore, the company acknowledges the formidable presence of major cloud computing entities such as Amazon.com and Microsoft.

Following the disclosure, Nvidia's shares witnessed a notable surge of 14 per cent in early afternoon trading on Thursday. The uptick was largely fuelled by the company's issuance of a revenue forecast that exceeded consensus estimates, underpinned by robust demand for AI-related technologies.

Advertisement

(With Reuters inputs)

Advertisement

Published February 23rd, 2024 at 11:42 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

Republic defeats Mamata

12 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Flaunts Her Style

15 hours ago
Kiara Advani

Kiara Flaunts Her Style

15 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma At Gym

15 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka-Ankit Spotted

15 hours ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika At MFW

15 hours ago
Aditya Roy Kapur-Ananya Panday

Aditya-Ananya Airport

15 hours ago
Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Stuns In Shorts

15 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Greets Fans

15 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

15 hours ago
Madhur Bhandarkar And Mithun Chakraborty

Mithun Back On Sets

15 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth-Varun Spotted

15 hours ago
Finland FM

Finland FM Elina Valtonen

15 hours ago
austrian labour ministers

Austrian Labour Minister

15 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar takes Shikara

16 hours ago
Gulmarg

Avalanche in Gulmarg

18 hours ago
Ritesh Deshmukh

Riteish's Stylish Look

21 hours ago
Sanya Malhotra

Sanya's Casual Look

21 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Surrogacy Rules Changed: Donor Gametes Allowed for Couples

    India News10 minutes ago

  2. LIVE | Republic Reporter Santu Pan Released After Arrest in Sandeshkhali

    India News11 minutes ago

  3. BREAKING: Santu Pan Walks Free After High Court Upholds Right To Report

    India News15 minutes ago

  4. Omar Abdullah Leaves Everyone In Awe With These Amazing Images | Viral

    India News16 minutes ago

  5. 'TMC's Unofficial Emergency': Reaction Pours in as Santu Pan Gets Bail

    India News16 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo