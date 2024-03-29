×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 29th, 2024 at 17:41 IST

Renault announces $320 million investment for electric van production

Renault aims to bolster its workforce at the Sandouville plant by hiring an additional 550 employees over the next four years.

Reported by: Business Desk
Renault anticipates benefits from higher prices, easing costs
Renault | Image:Renault
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

French automaker Renault has unveiled ambitious plans to invest €300 million (approximately $323.25 million) in its Sandouville assembly plant located in northern France. The investment is earmarked for the production of next-generation electric vans, slated to commence from 2026.

As part of the initiative, Renault aims to bolster its workforce at the Sandouville plant by hiring an additional 550 employees over the next four years. The move reflects Renault's commitment to scaling up its operations and advancing its presence in the electric vehicle (EV) market segment.

Advertisement

The forthcoming electric vans, designed primarily for last-mile delivery of parcels, will be manufactured under Renault's electric vehicle unit Flexis. Notably, Flexis is a strategic joint venture between Renault, Swedish automotive giant Volvo, and French shipping and logistics leader CMA CGM.

In another development, Renault and Volvo recently secured regulatory approval to officially launch the Flexis joint venture. This milestone paves the way for Renault's collaboration with CMA CGM Group, which has expressed keen interest in investing up to €120 million in the venture.

Advertisement

Renault's investment and expansion plans signal a pivotal step towards fostering innovation and sustainability in the automotive industry. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and strategic partnerships, Renault aims to spearhead the transition towards electric mobility while catering to evolving market demands.

(With Reuters inputs)

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published March 29th, 2024 at 17:41 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Basanti Chatterjee

Basanti Chatterjee Health

a minute ago
Indian hockey player Deepika

I am honoured: Deepika

3 minutes ago
Former presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama teamed up with Biden for the fundraiser at NYC's Radio City Music Hall.

Joe Biden NYC Fundraiser

9 minutes ago
Zomato delivery boy in tears over blocked account

Zomato

10 minutes ago
Akasa Air

Akasa Air Mumbai-Doha

10 minutes ago
Delhi: Man Arrested For Killing A Man During Pub Fight In Pitampura Bar

Delhi: Man Arrested

10 minutes ago
Congress Press Conference

India News LIVE

11 minutes ago
Louis Gossett Jr

Louis Gossett Jr No More

13 minutes ago
Hardik Pandya emotional in T20 World Cup 2022

Are BOOS affecting Hardik

16 minutes ago
L&T Shipbuilding facility

UK Royal Navy

18 minutes ago
RCB vs KKR

RCB vs KKR live blog

19 minutes ago
Pooja Vastrakar

Pooja Vastrekar

20 minutes ago
Icra forecasts steady 10% growth in non-ferrous metal demand

Growth in metals: ICRA

25 minutes ago
Lloyds Metals and Energy Ltd announced a 62% rise in their consolidated profit

Icra forecasts steady 10%

40 minutes ago
Allu Arjun

Pushpa 2 Teaser Date Out

44 minutes ago
Crew posters

Crew Review

44 minutes ago
Big Communication Gap Within the Congress: Sanjay Nirupam Targets Party Leadership | EXCLUSIVE

Sanjay Nirupam

an hour ago
VST Tillers Tractors

Force Motors trucks

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Gwalior Businessman Threatening Female Traffic Police Goes Viral

    India News4 hours ago

  2. EXCLUSIVE: US Man Who Met Indian Crew Onboard 'Dali' Speaks to Republic

    World7 hours ago

  3. Friend Blows Hot Air Into Bengaluru Man's Rectum For Fun, Causing Death

    India News7 hours ago

  4. How Ex-DSP, Who Invoked POTA on Ansari, Was Made to Resign by Mulayam

    India News7 hours ago

  5. Man Saves Owl Stuck On Tree Branch In The Middle Of Fast Flowing River

    World9 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo