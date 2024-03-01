Thailand expects 150 million passengers annually at Suvarnabhumi Airport

Advertisement

Thailand’s ambitious goal: Thailand's Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin announced plans on Friday to more than double the annual capacity of the country's primary Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok to accommodate 150 million passengers.

Currently catering to 60 million passengers annually, the airport is set to undergo major expansion, including the addition of a third runway.

The enhancement aims to increase the airport's capacity to handle up to 90 flights per hour, a crucial increase from the current 60 flights per hour, by October of this year.

Addressing an event outlining the government's airport upgrade plans, Srettha expressed confidence that Suvarnabhumi Airport would ascend to the ranks of the top 50 airports globally by next year.

Presently, it holds the 68th position in the Skytrax World Airport Awards.

Acknowledging complaints from passengers and tourists about lengthy immigration and check-in queues, the government is focused on addressing these concerns.

In addition to Suvarnabhumi, Bangkok's Don Mueng Airport is slated to witness an increase in capacity from 30 million to 50 million passengers annually.

Furthermore, the government aims to revamp regional airports to bolster tourism, a crucial driver of Southeast Asia's second-largest economy. Plans include expanding Phuket Airport's capacity from 12.5 million to 18 million passengers annually, with discussions underway for constructing a new airport.

Similarly, the northern airport in Chiang Mai is set to double its annual capacity to 16.5 million by 2029.

Prime Minister Srettha stressed the potential for Thailand to become a pivotal aviation hub and highlighted the economic benefits associated with upgrading the country's airports.

(With Reuters Inputs)