Chip ban: In a recent interview with National Public Radio, Secretary of State Antony Blinken clarified that the US export controls on advanced computing chips to China are not intended to impede China's economic or technological progress. Despite sweeping controls implemented since 2022, which have affected sales from major chip manufacturers like Nvidia, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), and Intel, among others, Blinken emphasized that the focus remains on safeguarding sensitive technology rather than restricting trade.

Notably, exemptions have been granted to certain U.S. companies, including Intel and Qualcomm, allowing them to continue supplying chips to Huawei Technologies. Blinken pointed out Huawei's use of an Intel chip in its latest AI-capable laptop as evidence that the U.S. is targeting only the most sensitive technologies that could pose security threats.

The decision to grant licenses to Intel and Qualcomm occurred during the Trump administration and has persisted under President Joe Biden. However, companies like AMD and MediaTek, which compete directly with Intel and Qualcomm, have not received similar exemptions. Both administrations have yet to provide explanations for this discrepancy. Despite criticisms from Republican lawmakers regarding the exemption for Intel, Blinken's remarks aim to reassure that the U.S. strategy is not aimed at hampering China's technological advancement but rather at protecting national security interests.

