The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced on Friday the closure of an engineering analysis initiated to probe the loss of rear-view cameras in approximately 158,716 Tesla Model X and Model S vehicles.

According to the safety regulator, Tesla's recall action regarding the affected vehicles appears to adequately address the risk associated with the malfunctioning component. However, NHTSA stated its intention to maintain oversight to ensure the effectiveness of the recall measures.

The Office of Defects Investigation (ODI) within the regulator determined that the component responsible for the rear-view camera malfunction has a limited lifespan. Once this lifespan is reached, the component ceases to function, posing a safety concern.

Expressing concern, ODI highlighted the inadequacy of a 5- or 6-year life expectancy for a component critical to driver safety functions.

Tesla acknowledged that all affected units would inevitably experience failure due to the finite storage capacity of the memory device, as noted by the agency.

In a related development, Tesla recently initiated a recall involving 3,878 Cybertrucks to address an issue with the accelerator pedal pad. The pad had the potential to become dislodged and lodged in the vehicle's interior trim.

(With Reuters inputs)

