×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 28th, 2024 at 20:17 IST

Wall Street edges higher ahead of Easter break, eyes strong Q1 gains

Investors are closely monitoring the upcoming first-quarter earnings season, expecting it to drive further market sentiment.

Reported by: Business Desk
Wall Street news
Wall Street | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Wall Street edged higher on Thursday as investors prepared for the Easter break and awaited key data to assess the Federal Reserve's policy direction.

The three main US indexes were poised for significant quarterly gains, buoyed by an AI-driven rally and optimism surrounding the Fed's rate cuts, which propelled Wall Street to record highs earlier this month.

Advertisement

In early trading, the blue-chip Dow saw marginal gains, remaining on course to breach the 40,000 level for the first time.

Jeremy Straub, CEO and chief investment officer at Coastal Wealth, remarked, "The stock market performed exceptionally well in the first quarter of 2024, and with strong earnings anticipated, market sentiment remains highly optimistic."

Advertisement

Investors are closely monitoring the upcoming first-quarter earnings season, expecting it to drive further market sentiment.

Data released on Thursday indicated faster-than-expected growth in the US economy for the fourth quarter, coupled with a decline in initial claims for state unemployment benefits.

Advertisement

Attention is now focused on the Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index (PCE), scheduled for release on Good Friday, when the US stock market will be closed.

Fed Governor Christopher Waller's recent remarks suggested that disappointing inflation data supports the case for maintaining the central bank's short-term interest rate target, although the possibility of rate cuts later in the year has not been ruled out.

Advertisement

As of 10:03 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite were all trading slightly higher.

Most megacap growth stocks experienced declines, weighing on the Nasdaq, while chipmaker Nvidia struggled for direction after recent losses.

Advertisement

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index, however, edged up, poised to conclude its second consecutive quarter with double-digit gains.

Despite mixed performance among S&P 500 sectors, communication services and technology stocks remained strong performers throughout the quarter.

Advertisement

Cryptocurrency and blockchain-related companies saw gains as bitcoin rebounded following a brief slide.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on both the NYSE and Nasdaq exchanges.

Advertisement

The S&P index recorded numerous new highs, signalling continued market strength.

(With Reuters inputs)
 

Advertisement

Published March 28th, 2024 at 20:17 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

BREAKING: Mukhtar Ansari Suffers Heart Attack, Admitted to Hospital in Serious Condition

Mukhtar Ansari

a minute ago
A still from Amar Singh Chamkila

Parineeti On Chamkila

a minute ago
Mukhtar Ansari Sentenced to Life Imprisonment in 1990 Arms Licence Case | Live

Mukhtar ansari

2 minutes ago
Mukhtar Ansari Sentenced to Life Imprisonment in 1990 Arms Licence Case | Live

Mukhtar Ansari

4 minutes ago
Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar

India News LIVE

5 minutes ago
The Swiss Parliament is considering a limited pilot programme for legalised cocaine. Image for representational purposes only.

Four held with mephedrone

8 minutes ago
RR vs DC

IPL 2024, RR vs DC Live

9 minutes ago
ED Attack case: Shahjahan Sheikh Sent to Judicial Remand Till April 9

Shajahan Sheikh

10 minutes ago
Manipur

Working Day on Easter

11 minutes ago
Eknath Shinde

Shiv Sena

15 minutes ago
Inflation and growth

Core sector growth

15 minutes ago
CUET

UGC JEE-like exams

17 minutes ago
Death

Jharkhand fire incident

18 minutes ago
UP: Man Burned Alive By In-Laws in Mathura, Probe On

Man Burned Alive

19 minutes ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit As Chamkila

23 minutes ago
mallikarjun kharge, lalu yadav

INDI Alliance

28 minutes ago
UN

Russia UNSC Veto

30 minutes ago
Ravichandran Ashwin

R Ashwin on IPL

36 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. RPF saves passenger’s life who fell while trying to board running train

    India News10 hours ago

  2. Indian-Origin Doctor Faces Legal Battle, Musk Comes to Her Rescue

    World11 hours ago

  3. ED Issues Fresh Summons to Congress Leader Harak Singh Rawat

    India News13 hours ago

  4. Aadujeevitham: Prabhas Wishes Luck To His Salaar Co-star Prithviraj

    Entertainment18 hours ago

  5. 'We Are Ending Toll' : Nitin Gadkari on Satellite-Based Toll System

    India News21 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo