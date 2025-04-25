International Flights To Get Costlier Post Pak Airspace Ban?

Fresh tensions fueled by the Pahalgam attack between India and Pakistan has caused the latter to shut down its airspace to Indian airlines. The brunt of which will be felt by passengers as they will incur higher cost as a result of airlines looking for alternative, longer routes, especially those travelling from Delhi and other north Indian cities.

The south Asian nation's top passenger carriers Indigo and Air India have confirmed that some of their international operations will be impacted in the following days.

India's flag-carrier Air India informed passengers that its flights enroute to the UK, Europe, North America, and Middle East will now follow extended alternate routes. Soon after this, Indigo confirmed the possibilities of disruptions, whilst noting that a select few long-haul international flights have already been disrupted.

Reportedly, a senior pilot informed PTI that “the duration of some of the US and European flights operated by Indian airlines will increase in the range of 2 to 2.5 hours.” The rise in regular flight timings is a result of re-routing over the Arabian Sea. This comes after Pakistan airspace, which is a pertinent corridor for west-bound flights from cities such as Delhi, Amritsar, Lucknow, Varanasi, and Jaipur.

In a post on X, Air India stated, “Due to the announced restriction of Pakistan airspace for all Indian airlines, it is expected that some Air India flights to or from North America, UK, Europe, and Middle East will take an alternative extended route. Air India regrets the inconvenience caused to our passengers due to this unforeseen airspace closure that is outside our control. We would like to reiterate that at Air India, the safety of our customers and crew remains top priority.”

On similar lines via a social-media post, Indigo said, “We understand the inconvenience this may cause, and our teams are doing their best to help you reach your destination at the earliest.” Further to provide ease, the airline has offered flexible rebooking options and full refunds to affected passengers.

The Ripple-Effect Of Pakistan's Airspace Ban

As a result of lengthier flight routes, the increase in air-turbine fuel (ATF) consumption leads to hike in operational expenses for any airline. Payload issues might be flagged in the near future, leading to reduction in both passengers and baggage they are allowed to carry.

A senior travel industry official told PTI that international airfares may rise between 8–12 per cent in the coming term. If the restriction persists, prices could go up further.