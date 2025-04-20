'Bloody S*** show': Omar Abdullah Slams Delhi Airport Chaos After IndiGo Flight Diverted to Jaipur

New Delhi: A Delhi-bound IndiGo flight carrying Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah was unexpectedly diverted to Jaipur late Saturday night, drawing sharp criticism from the CM over what he called “operational chaos” at Delhi airport.

Taking to X in the early hours of Sunday, Abdullah voiced his frustration, saying, “Delhi airport is a bloody shit show (excuse my French but I'm in no mood to be polite).” He added that after flying for nearly three hours from Jammu, the flight was rerouted to Jaipur, where he was left waiting past midnight with no clarity on onward travel. He also posted a selfie standing on the aircraft stairs, having briefly stepped out for fresh air.

The travel disruption came amid widespread chaos earlier in the day at Jammu airport, where flight delays and cancellations due to poor weather in Srinagar caused major inconvenience to hundreds of passengers.

In response, IndiGo issued a travel advisory acknowledging the weather-related disruptions. “Unfavourable weather in #Srinagar is impacting flights,” the airline said, encouraging travelers to stay updated and consider flexible rebooking or refund options.

IndiGo assured passengers that it was monitoring the situation closely and working to resume normal operations as soon as conditions improved.