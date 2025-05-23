Investment Banking Major Jeffries Notes 'US dollar Now On A Long-Term Downward Path'

Is the current political and economic landscape pushing the U.S. | Image: Freepix

The US dollar is likely to be entered in a long-term downtrend due to present political, and economic landscape which indicates a weaker dollar, as per a Jeffries report.

According to the investment banking and financial services major's report in December 24, 2024, the U.S entered an all-time high of 67.2 per cent share in the MSCI All Country World Index. This occurred during a time when optimism prevailed around the United States' continued remarkableness.

The New-York headquartered firm noted that this level was already close to breaking out on the charts, and finally the breakout has finally happened.

Further, the report clarified that this does not translate to the US stock market collapse. The crux of what's occurring is the US holding 67 per cent of the index, which is usually considered high.

This proves to be quite significant as the U.S is credited for 26 per cent of the present global economy in terms of nominal GDP in US dollar terms and just 14.9 per cent based on purchasing power parity.

While even considering the massive-scale influence of the U.S tech giants, the number still seems inflated. This large gap is indicative of how the U.S dollar is on a long-term downward spiral.

Jefferies said "There are several reasons to bet on a weaker dollar. One not unimportant one is that Donald Trump himself wants a weaker dollar".

One reason to expect a weaker dollar, according to Jefferies, is that US President Donald Trump. The report stated that his unpredictable style of governance and frequent policy changes, especially on tariffs, create uncertainty in the market.

This kind of unpredictability can result in a natural discount on the dollar's value.