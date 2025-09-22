Investors Bid Heavily as VMS TMT IPO Subscribed 102.26 Times

The initial public offering (IPO) of VMS TMT Ltd witnessed an extraordinary response, closing with a subscription of 102.26 times on its final bidding day, September 20. The record demand highlights both the company’s growth potential and the buoyant sentiment in the primary market.

Subscription response

Exchange data shows that the IPO attracted bids for 52.55 crore equity shares against the 51.40 lakh shares available. Retail investors drove the momentum, subscribing their portion 116.25 times, while non-institutional investors showed even stronger appetite with a subscription of 188.88 times. Qualified institutional buyers also participated actively, and their quota was booked 53.74 times, underscoring broad-based interest across investor categories.

Price Band and fund utilization

The company had fixed the price band at Rs 85–Rs 89 per share, targeting a fundraise of Rs 45.97 crore at the upper end of the range. Funds mobilized through the issue will primarily be used to meet working capital requirements, with a portion earmarked for general corporate purposes and strengthening the company’s financial position.

Key dates ahead

The timeline for post-IPO formalities is already in place. The basis of allotment is expected to be finalized on September 23, followed by initiation of refunds on September 24. The equity shares of VMS TMT are scheduled to make their debut on the NSE SME platform on September 25, 2025.

Company background