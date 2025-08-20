Strong Debut For Regaal Resources Share Price: IPO Lists at 39% Premium On NSE & BSE

Regaal Resources share price made a spectacular debut on Wednesday, signalling strong investor confidence in the company. The stock opened at Rs 141.80 on BSE and Rs 141 on NSE, marking a 39% premium over the IPO price of Rs 102.

The Rs 306-crore IPO, consisting of a Rs 210-crore fresh issue and a Rs 96-crore offer-for-sale (OFS), witnessed overwhelming demand, with overall subscription exceeding 150 times.



The three-day issue, which opened on August 12 and concluded on August 14, received bids from qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), non-institutional investors (NIIs), and retail participants.

Regaal Resources IPO GMP Today

Before the listing, according to market tracker websites, Regaal Resources' IPO’s grey market premium (GMP) stood at Rs 31 per share as of 8:01 am on August 20.

With the IPO’s upper price band fixed at Rs 102, the expected listing price is Rs 133 per share. This implies a potential 30.39% listing gain for investors.



Regaal Resources IPO Details and Price Band

The public offer comprised:

Fresh Issue: 2.06 crore shares worth Rs 210 crore

Offer for Sale (OFS): 0.94 crore shares worth Rs 96 crore

The price band was set at Rs 96–102 per equity share.

Pantomath Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd. acted as the book-running lead manager, while MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. served as registrar.



