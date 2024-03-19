×

Updated March 19th, 2024 at 13:25 IST

IPL 2024: YuppTV bags digital telecast rights across over 70 countries

YuppTV will offer cricket lovers from over 70 countries to watch Tata IPL 2024.

Reported by: Business Desk
Virat Kohli & Faf Du Plessis
G.O.A,.T Virat Kohli | Image:BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Real time IPL viewing: YuppTV, a major player in internet-based TV and provider of on-demand South Asian content has secured the acquisition of digital streaming rights for the 17th edition of the TATA IPL 2024. 

Watched by millions, Indian Premier League (IPL) is the most popular cricketing league in the world and will begin from March 22.

As many as ten city-based franchise teams compete in the  74 thrilling matches to claim the prestigious TATA IPL trophy. The first match of this year's IPL will see the current champions, Chennai Super Kings, locking horns with the Royal Challengers Bangalore, in what promises to be an electrifying encounter.

Uday Reddy, CEO at YuppTV, said, "Securing the digital telecast rights for the TATA IPL 2024 is a testament to YuppTV's steadfast commitment to delivering premium sports content to our global audience,”

“TATA IPL has evolved into one of the most prestigious cricketing events worldwide, and we are thrilled to bring this exhilarating tournament to fans across over 70 countries. Our utmost dedication is firm on providing an unparalleled viewing experience, and we look forward to engaging cricket enthusiasts with the thrilling action of the TATA IPL 2024," said Reddy.  The partnership between YuppTV and the TATA IPL 2024 aims to elevate the cricket-watching experience for fans worldwide.

Published March 19th, 2024 at 13:18 IST

IPL

