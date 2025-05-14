IPO-Bound Tata Capital Q4 Results: NBFC's Profit Zooms 31% To Rs 1,000 Crore

Tata Capital Limited, a non-banking finance company (NBFC) which is bound for an initial public offering (IPO), announced a rise of 31% in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March 2025.

Tata Capital Q4 Results

The firm's net profit stood at Rs 1,000 crore in the January-March quarter, as compared to Rs 765 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations saw a significant increase of nearly 50%, reaching Rs 7,478 crore in the fourth quarter, up from Rs 4,998 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal.

In April, Tata Capital had filed draft papers with the markets regulator Sebi (Securities and Exchanges Board of India) for an IPO through a confidential pre-filing route.

The company is identified by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as an upper-layer NBFC.

The firm has already secured the Board's approval to proceed with the initial share sale.

Tata Sons, holds a 92.83% stake in Tata Capitals.

The IPO will mark the Group's second public market debut in recent times, following the listing of Tata Technologies in November 2023.