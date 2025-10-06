IPO Rush Alert| 8 Big Debuts Hitting D-Street This Week - Including Tata Capital & LG Electronics!

October 2025 is buzzing with a diverse range of Initial Public Offerings (IPOs), offering investors a chance to tap into India’s growth across industries like minerals, steel, insurance, pharmaceuticals, finance, and infrastructure.

From small and medium enterprises (SMEs) listing on the BSE SME platform to mainboard IPOs on the NSE and BSE, this week’s lineup caters to both risk-takers and those seeking stability.

Mainboard IPOs: Key Players Fueling Growth

Mainboard IPOs bring scale, stability, and diversity, attracting investors with their established operations and significant market presence across key sectors.

Tata Capital Ltd. IPO

Tata Capital Ltd.’s book-built IPO totals Rs 15,511.87 crores, with a fresh issue of 21 crore shares (Rs 6,846 crores) and an OFS of 26.58 crore shares (Rs 8,665.87 crores). It opens on October 6, 2025, and closes on October 8, 2025, listing on NSE and BSE. Shares are priced at Rs 310 to Rs 326.

A cornerstone of the Tata Group, Tata Capital is India’s third-largest diversified NBFC, offering consumer loans, commercial finance, wealth management, investment banking, and cleantech solutions. Its omni-channel network and top credit ratings ensure strong performance for diverse clients.

LG Electronics India Ltd. IPO

LG Electronics India Ltd. is unveiling a book-built OFS of Rs 11,607.01 crores, offering 10.18 crore shares. It opens on October 7, 2025, and closes on October 9, 2025, listing on NSE and BSE. The price band is Rs 1,080 to Rs 1,140 per share.

Since entering India in 1997, LG Electronics India has led in home appliances and consumer electronics (excluding mobiles), operating advanced facilities in Noida and Pune.

With a network of 25 warehouses, 1,006 service centers, and 3,796 employees, LG’s “Life’s Good When We Do Good” ethos drives innovation for B2C and B2B clients.

Rubicon Research Ltd. IPO

Rubicon Research Ltd.’s book-built IPO is valued at Rs 1,377.50 crores, combining a fresh issue of 1.03 crore shares (Rs 500 crores) and an OFS of 1.81 crore shares (Rs 877.50 crores). It opens on October 9, 2025, and closes on October 13, 2025, listing on NSE and BSE. The price band is Rs 461 to Rs 485 per share.

Since its inception in 1999, Rubicon Research has focused on developing and manufacturing specialised pharmaceutical formulations, primarily for the US. With 72 FDA-approved products as of June 2025, it generated USD 195 million in FY2024 sales, tapping into a USD 2,455.7 million US generics market.

Canara Robeco Asset Management Co. Ltd. IPO

Canara Robeco Asset Management Co. Ltd. is offering a book-built OFS of Rs 1,326.13 crores, involving 4.99 crore shares. It opens on October 9, 2025, and closes on October 13, 2025, listing on NSE and BSE. Shares are priced at Rs 253 to Rs 266.

Formed in 1993 as a joint venture between Canara Bank and ORIX Corporation, Canara Robeco manages its mutual fund from Mumbai. Providing equity, debt, and hybrid investment options, it has earned trust for its ethical approach to wealth creation in India’s financial landscape.

Anantam Highways Trust InvIT IPO

Anantam Highways Trust InvIT is raising Rs 400 crores via a fresh issue of 4 crore shares. It opens on October 7, 2025, and closes on October 9, 2025, listing on NSE and BSE. The price band is Rs 98 to Rs 100 per share.

Created in July 2024 by Alpha Alternatives Fund Advisors and SEBI-registered in August 2024, Anantam focuses on road infrastructure investments. Offering stable returns through toll roads and highways, it aligns with India’s infrastructure expansion goals.

Canara HSBC Life Insurance Co. Ltd. IPO

Canara HSBC Life Insurance Co. Ltd. is launching a book-built IPO with an offer for sale (OFS) of 23.75 crore shares. It opens on October 10, 2025, and closes on October 14, 2025, listing on NSE and BSE. The price band is yet to be disclosed.

Established in 2007 as a partnership between Canara Bank and HSBC Insurance, Canara HSBC ranks as India’s third-largest public sector bank-led life insurer.

Managing assets worth over Rs 43,000 crores as of June 2025, it offers 17 individual and 7 group products, including PMJJBY, with robust premium growth and a solvency ratio above 200%.

SME IPOs: Small Giants with Big Potential

SME IPOs are ideal for investors looking to back specialised businesses with growth ambitions. These fresh issues aim to raise funds for expansion in niche markets.

SK Minerals & Additives Ltd. IPO

SK Minerals & Additives Ltd. is rolling out a book-built IPO worth Rs 41.15 crores, issuing 0.32 crore new shares. It opens for subscription on October 10, 2025, and closes on October 14, 2025, with shares listing on BSE SME. The price band is set at Rs 120 to Rs 127 per share.

Launched in February 2022, SK Minerals focuses on producing and supplying industrial minerals and specialty chemicals, such as bentonite, barite, talc, dolomite, and kaolin.

Catering to sectors like construction and manufacturing, the company is poised to meet rising demand with its high-quality products.

Mittal Sections Ltd. IPO

Mittal Sections Ltd. is introducing a book-built IPO of Rs 52.91 crores, offering 0.37 crore fresh shares. The subscription period runs from October 7, 2025, to October 9, 2025, with listing on BSE SME. Shares are priced between Rs 136 and Rs 143.

Founded in 2009, Mittal Sections produces mild steel and structural products like flat bars, round bars, angles, and channels under its “MSL-MITTAL” brand. Renowned for durability and adherence to industry standards, it serves construction and industrial projects across India.

To Conclude

This week’s IPOs present a vibrant mix, from fast-growing SMEs like SK Minerals and Mittal Sections to industry titans like Tata Capital and LG Electronics.

Spanning infrastructure, finance, healthcare, and consumer goods, these offerings reflect India’s dynamic economic growth.