IPOs Next Week: Full List Of Mainstream, SME IPOs On NSE, BSE From April 28 To May 4

IPOs Next Week: India's main market is preparing for an action-packed month of IPOs in May 2025, with a number of high-profile businesses set to float. Here is a brief summary of the most highly anticipated listings along with date and timing of the listings.



Ather Energy IPO Date & Time

Issue Dates: April 28, 2025 – April 30, 2025

Listing Date: May 6, 2025

Price Range: Rs 304- Rs 321

Issue Size: 2980.76Cr

Exchanges: BSE and NSE

Ather Energy, which is one of the top electric two-wheeler makers, is going to come to the markets with an IPO that is planning to raise about ₹4,000 crore. The company plans to use the funds for growth and debt repayment.

Iware Supplychain Services IPO Date & Time

Issue Dates: April 28, 2025 – April 30, 2025

Price Range: Rs 95- Rs 95

Issue Size: 27.13Cr

Exchanges: BSE and NSE

Iware Supplychain Services involves in strategic planning and analysis to quality control, they specialize in warehousing management and last-mile distribution, supported by world-class IT systems.

Arunaya Organics IPO Date & Time

Issue Dates: April 29, 2025 – May 2, 2025

Price Range: Rs 55-Rs 58

Issue Size: 33.99Cr

Exchanges: BSE and NSE

Arunaya Organics Limited was established in 2010 with a focus on producing and exporting speciality dyes and intermediates. The business has established a strong reputation for offering top-notch chemical products to a variety of industries, such as food processing, paints, plastics, textiles, and mining.

Kenrik Industries IPO Date & Time

Issue Dates: April 29, 2025 – May 6, 2025

Price Range: Rs 25-Rs 25

Issue Size: 8.75Cr

Exchanges: BSE and SME

Kenrik Industries Limited was founded in 2017 and specialises in creating and selling traditional Indian jewellery. Handmade gold jewellery adorned with precious and semi-precious stones, such as diamonds, rubies, and cubic zirconia, is part of the company's product line.



Zepto IPO Date & Time

Expected Issue Dates: Late 2025 or early 2026

Expected Listing Date: Late 2025 or early 2026

Zepto, one of the leading players in the quick commerce space, is looking to raise more than ₹8,000 crore via its IPO. The firm is looking to leverage the increasing demand for fast delivery services in cities.

Flipkart IPO Date & Time

Expected Issue Date: Late 2025 or early 2026

Expected Listing Date: Late 2025 or early 2026

Flipkart, India's most popular e-commerce website, will soon come out with its IPO in late 2025 or early 2026. The IPO, supported by Walmart and Google, is likely to be one of India's biggest.