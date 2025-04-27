sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ PM Modi | Pahalgam Terror Attack | Pope Francis Funeral | Mahira Khan In Hot Water | Jeffrey Epstein |
Advertisement

Updated April 27th 2025, 16:06 IST

IPOs Next Week: Full List Of Mainstream, SME IPOs On NSE, BSE From April 28 To May 4

IPOs Next Week: The IPOs set to launch in May 2025 span sectors from electric vehicles to e-commerce, offering diverse investment opportunities.

Reported by: Musharrat Shahin
Follow: Google News Icon
IPOs Next week
IPOs Next week | Image: Trade Smart

IPOs Next Week: India's main market is preparing for an action-packed month of IPOs in May 2025, with a number of high-profile businesses set to float. Here is a brief summary of the most highly anticipated listings along with date and timing of the listings. 


Ather Energy IPO Date & Time

Issue Dates: April 28, 2025 – April 30, 2025

Listing Date: May 6, 2025

Price Range: Rs 304- Rs 321

Issue Size: 2980.76Cr

Exchanges: BSE and NSE

Ather Energy, which is one of the top electric two-wheeler makers, is going to come to the markets with an IPO that is planning to raise about ₹4,000 crore. The company plans to use the funds for growth and debt repayment.

ALSO READ: Ather Energy IPO: GMP, Listing Price, Probable Listing Date-Details Here

Iware Supplychain Services IPO Date & Time

Issue Dates: April 28, 2025 – April 30, 2025

Price Range: Rs 95- Rs 95

Issue Size: 27.13Cr

Exchanges: BSE and NSE

Iware Supplychain Services involves in strategic planning and analysis to quality control, they specialize in warehousing management and last-mile distribution, supported by world-class IT systems.

Arunaya Organics IPO Date & Time

Issue Dates: April 29, 2025 – May 2, 2025

Price Range: Rs 55-Rs 58

Issue Size: 33.99Cr

Exchanges: BSE and NSE

Arunaya Organics Limited was established in 2010 with a focus on producing and exporting speciality dyes and intermediates. The business has established a strong reputation for offering top-notch chemical products to a variety of industries, such as food processing, paints, plastics, textiles, and mining.

Kenrik Industries IPO Date & Time

Issue Dates: April 29, 2025 – May 6, 2025

Price Range: Rs 25-Rs 25

Issue Size: 8.75Cr

Exchanges: BSE and SME

Kenrik Industries Limited was founded in 2017 and specialises in creating and selling traditional Indian jewellery.  Handmade gold jewellery adorned with precious and semi-precious stones, such as diamonds, rubies, and cubic zirconia, is part of the company's product line.
 

Zepto IPO Date & Time

Expected Issue Dates: Late 2025 or early 2026

Expected Listing Date: Late 2025 or early 2026

Zepto, one of the leading players in the quick commerce space, is looking to raise more than ₹8,000 crore via its IPO. The firm is looking to leverage the increasing demand for fast delivery services in cities.

Flipkart IPO Date & Time

Expected Issue Date: Late 2025 or early 2026

Expected Listing Date: Late 2025 or early 2026

Flipkart, India's most popular e-commerce website, will soon come out with its IPO in late 2025 or early 2026. The IPO, supported by Walmart and Google, is likely to be one of India's biggest.

Note: Dates and times may change subject to regulatory approvals and market conditions.

Published April 27th 2025, 16:06 IST