IPOs Next Week: Full List Of Mainstream, SME IPOs On NSE, BSE From April 28 To May 4

Updated April 27th 2025, 16:06 IST
IPOs Next Week: India's main market is preparing for an action-packed month of IPOs in May 2025, with a number of high-profile businesses set to float. Here is a brief summary of the most highly anticipated listings along with date and timing of the listings.
Issue Dates: April 28, 2025 – April 30, 2025
Listing Date: May 6, 2025
Price Range: Rs 304- Rs 321
Issue Size: 2980.76Cr
Exchanges: BSE and NSE
Ather Energy, which is one of the top electric two-wheeler makers, is going to come to the markets with an IPO that is planning to raise about ₹4,000 crore. The company plans to use the funds for growth and debt repayment.
Issue Dates: April 28, 2025 – April 30, 2025
Price Range: Rs 95- Rs 95
Issue Size: 27.13Cr
Exchanges: BSE and NSE
Iware Supplychain Services involves in strategic planning and analysis to quality control, they specialize in warehousing management and last-mile distribution, supported by world-class IT systems.
Issue Dates: April 29, 2025 – May 2, 2025
Price Range: Rs 55-Rs 58
Issue Size: 33.99Cr
Exchanges: BSE and NSE
Arunaya Organics Limited was established in 2010 with a focus on producing and exporting speciality dyes and intermediates. The business has established a strong reputation for offering top-notch chemical products to a variety of industries, such as food processing, paints, plastics, textiles, and mining.
Issue Dates: April 29, 2025 – May 6, 2025
Price Range: Rs 25-Rs 25
Issue Size: 8.75Cr
Exchanges: BSE and SME
Kenrik Industries Limited was founded in 2017 and specialises in creating and selling traditional Indian jewellery. Handmade gold jewellery adorned with precious and semi-precious stones, such as diamonds, rubies, and cubic zirconia, is part of the company's product line.
Expected Issue Dates: Late 2025 or early 2026
Expected Listing Date: Late 2025 or early 2026
Zepto, one of the leading players in the quick commerce space, is looking to raise more than ₹8,000 crore via its IPO. The firm is looking to leverage the increasing demand for fast delivery services in cities.
Expected Issue Date: Late 2025 or early 2026
Expected Listing Date: Late 2025 or early 2026
Flipkart, India's most popular e-commerce website, will soon come out with its IPO in late 2025 or early 2026. The IPO, supported by Walmart and Google, is likely to be one of India's biggest.
Note: Dates and times may change subject to regulatory approvals and market conditions.
Published April 27th 2025, 16:06 IST