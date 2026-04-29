Iran's national currency, rial, plummeted to a record low on Wednesday. It crossed the 1.8 million mark against the US dollar. The collapse comes as a fragile ceasefire between Tehran, Washington, and Tel Aviv struggles to stabilize a nation reeling from recent military conflict and naval blockade.

The rial, which had shown relative stability during the initial weeks of the conflict that began in February 2024, began a sharp descent 48 hours ago. On the open market, the dollar was trading as high as 1,810,000 rials, according to the Iranian Students' News Agency (ISNA) and exchange monitoring platforms like Bonbast.

The currency's tailspin is linked to the physical and systemic damage sustained during the war that erupted on February 28. While a ceasefire was brokered on April 8, the ongoing U.S. naval blockade in the Persian Gulf has effectively choked off Iran's oil exports, which are critical to its foreign currency reserves.

Inflation and Public Outcry

The 1.8 million threshold could trigger a new wave of hyperinflation. In a country where the cost of medicine, food, and electronics is pinned to the dollar rate, the impact on the average household is immediate. Prices for staples such as cooking oil, milk, and rice have reportedly surged by 15-20% in just the last week.

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The current crisis is similar to the currency shock of January 2026, which sparked nationwide protests when the rial hit 1.6 million. With the current rate significantly worse, fears of renewed civil unrest are mounting.

Efforts to ease the tension remain stalled. Despite mediation attempts by Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and direct talks in Islamabad earlier this month, the U.S. has maintained its blockade. Tehran has estimated its total economic losses from the recent strikes and subsequent sanctions at approximately $270 billion, a figure almost equivalent to its entire annual GDP.