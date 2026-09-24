IRDAI Proposes Sweeping Reforms to Cut Insurance Commissions, Ban Forced Loan Bundling, and Stop Web 'Dark Patterns'

In what is being described as one of the most significant structural resets of India’s insurance sector in over a decade, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has issued a comprehensive consultation paper titled "Recalibrating Economics of Insurance Distribution".

Anchored under the broader objectives of the Sabka Bima Sabki Raksha (Amendment of Insurance Laws) Act, 2025, the proposed reforms target soaring distribution costs, aggressive mis-selling practices, opaque digital tactics, and excessive intermediary commissions.

If implemented in its current form, the framework will significantly lower product costs for policyholders, impose hard commission limits, end forced loan-insurance bundling by banks, and introduce a streamlined three-tier distribution architecture across the country.

Key Highlights of the Proposed Reforms

Caps on overall operational and distribution expenses will be drastically reduced over a five-year glide path, down to 12.5% for life insurers and 20% for general insurers.

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Replacing current board-approved flexible frameworks with strict effort-based commission caps.

Banks and Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) will no longer be permitted to mandate insurance policies as a prerequisite for granting credit.

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Digital platforms and insurer websites will be prohibited from demanding personal contact details before showing product features, terms, and premium quotes.

Every policy will be digitally linked to the individual salesperson, creating a public performance track record and enforcing commission clawbacks in established cases of mis-selling.

Slashing Operating Costs & Re-Imposing Hard Commission Limits

In 2023, IRDAI introduced a flexible Expense of Management (EoM) framework that relied on board-approved commission policies.

However, recent findings revealed that average commission payouts ballooned, reaching up to 61% of first-year premiums in life insurance and up to 93% in specific general insurance lines.

To curb these inflated distribution costs and pass savings directly to consumers, the regulator has proposed a phased reduction in overall EoM limits:

1. EoM ceiling will shift to a company-level metric linked to Gross Direct Premium Income (GDPI), tapering to 15% within 2 years and 12.5% within 5 years.

2. Calculation shifts from Gross Written Premium (GWP) to domestic GDPI, with the ceiling reducing from 30% to 25% within 2 years and 20% within 5 years.

Ending Forced Bank Bundling and Unfair Sales Incentives

Bancassurance, selling insurance through banking networks, has faced significant scrutiny over forced bundling. Under the proposed rules, banks and NBFCs registered as distribution entities will be strictly banned from making insurance purchases compulsory for obtaining a loan or service.

The paper proposes a total ban on volume-linked or target-based rewards for bank employees, including foreign trips, cash bonuses, and contest incentives.

Lenders must provide loan options with clear side-by-side interest breakdowns, showing exact costs both with and without voluntary insurance coverage.

Ban on Digital 'Dark Patterns' and Improved Price Transparency

The consultation paper targets common online practices where insurance portals require consumers to submit personal phone numbers and email addresses before disclosing premium quotes or product details.

IRDAI classified this data-capturing tactic as a deceptive "dark pattern" and proposed mandating standard, unhindered disclosures of product pricing and features without requiring consumer sign-in.

Additionally, the paper outlines expanding Market Infrastructure Institutions (MIIs), including digital public platforms like Bima Sugam and the Public Insurance Registry (PIR), to offer unbiased, direct, pull-based purchase, porting, and comparison capabilities to consumers.

Simplified 3-Tier Distribution Architecture

To eliminate regulatory arbitrage and clean up a fragmented distribution matrix, IRDAI plans to consolidate all distribution entities into three clear categories:

1. Insurance Distribution Entities (IDEs): Institutional corporate entities, brokers, agencies, and large vehicle dealerships operating under unified conduct standards.

2. Insurance Distribution Persons (IDPs): Individual agents, sub-brokers, point-of-sale persons (POSP), and specified sales executives.

3. Market Infrastructure Institutions (MIIs): Open-access digital public infrastructure (e.g., Bima Sugam) serving direct buyers.

Agent ID Tracking & Commission Clawbacks

To directly curb mis-selling, such as representing insurance products as fixed deposits or selling unaffordable regular-premium policies, the regulator proposes tagging every policy with the individual seller's unique digital ID.

A public database titled "Know Your Distributor" will track seller misconduct records, and insurers will be legally required to enforce full commission clawbacks from intermediaries whenever mis-selling is proven.

Industry Impact & What Happens Next

While insurance consumer advocates have welcomed the proposals as a major win for policyholders, traditional distributors and bank-led intermediaries may face near-term margin compression due to capped payout structures.

However, IRDAI maintains that reducing friction and intermediary overhead will broaden the national risk pool, lower overall premium rates, and improve long-term policy persistence.

The regulator has opened the consultation paper for public review and invited comments, counter-proposals, and feedback from all industry stakeholders, insurers, and consumers until October 25, 2026.