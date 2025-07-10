IREDA Q1 Results: Net Profit Slides 35.7% YoY To Rs 247 Cr

IREDA Q1 Results: The financial assistance provider to renewable energy projects IREDA reported its Q1 earnings on July 10, 2025. The company's net profit was down 35.7 per cent at Rs 247 crore in quarter ended June 30, 2025, as against Rs 384 crore year-on-year (YoY).

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency's (IREDA's) IREDA was up 29 per cent to Rs 1,947 crore in Q1 FY24-25 from Rs 1,510 crore in Q1 FY23-24. Meanwhile the gross NPA stood at 4.13 per cent in the quarter ended June 30, 2025 as compared to 2.25 per cent in the same quarter last year. The net non-performing asset (NPA) posted in Q1FY25 was 2.06 per cent as against 1.35 per cent in the same period last year.

IREDA's asset quality was considered a key monitorable as it was in focus due to its exposure to Gensol Engineering, which has now fought insolvency proceedings.

IREDA has an exposure of Rs 470 crore to Gensol Engineering, including a term loan worth Rs 254.9 crore, and additional working capital facilities worth Rs 215.7 crore. The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has also approved IREDA's insolvency petition against Gensol.

Earlier this month, the company had already disclosed its business momentum update for the quarter gone by.

The amount of loans sanctioned by IREDA during the June quarter increased by 28.5 per cent on a (YoY) basis to Rs 11,740 crore.

Disbursement of loans stood at Rs 6,981 crore between April-June, signalling a growth of 31.1 per cent from the same quarter last year.

IREDA's loan book is now close to Rs 80,000 crore, growing by 26.5 per cent during the quarter ended June 30, 2025, as against Rs 63,207 crore in the same period last year.