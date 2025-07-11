IREDA Share Price Target 2025: Net Profit Slumps 36% In Q1! Should You Buy, Sell, Or Hold This NBFC Stock?

IREDA Share Price Target: Shares of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd (IREDA) fell 4.75% to Rs 161.60 on Thursday after the company reported a 36% drop in net profit for the June 2025 quarter.

The state-owned firm posted a profit of Rs 247 crore, down from Rs 384 crore in the same period last year, mainly due to higher expenses.

IREDA Q1 Results

While revenue from operations rose to Rs 1,947 crore from Rs 1,510 crore a year ago, total expenses also jumped to Rs 1,655 crore from Rs 1,035 crore. Financing costs increased to Rs 1,218 crore, and the company reported a Rs 363 crore impairment on financial instruments, compared to a gain of Rs 30 crore last year.

Despite the profit drop, IREDA’s financial position continues to improve. Its net worth rose to Rs 12,042 crore, and the loan book expanded to Rs 79,941 crore, up from Rs 63,207 crore. The company also reported growth in loan sanctions (Rs 11,740 crore) and disbursements (Rs 6,980 crore).

In a positive development, IREDA announced that its newly issued bonds will be exempt from tax under Section 54EC of the Income Tax Act, making them more attractive to investors looking to save on capital gains tax.

IREDA Share Price Target

According to Trendlyne, the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency has currently shown mixed signals. The company has a low Durability Score of 25, indicating weak financial strength and less consistent performance over time. Its valuation score is also low at 28, suggesting the stock is expensive compared to its earnings and book value.

Historically, the stock has traded 79.2% of the time below its current P/E of 29.1, putting it in the PE Sell Zone, which means most gains may already have been realised. The Momentum Score is 30, showing the stock is technically bearish in the short term.

Despite these factors, analyst consensus remains a BUY, with a price target of Rs 173, implying a 7% potential upside from current levels.

IREDA Share Price History

Over the past year, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd (IREDA) shares have fallen sharply, losing about 43% of their value. In the last six months alone, the stock is down nearly 20%, and it has dropped 11% just in the past month. Over the last week, it slipped another 3%.

The stock has traded between a 52-week high of Rs 310 and a low of Rs 137.

IREDA is part of the BSE 200 index and has a market capitalisation of Rs 45,270 crore.