Is Errol Musk Part of Tesla? The Truth Behind the Musk Family Business

As Errol Musk tours India promoting sustainable technologies, questions have resurfaced about his role—if any—in Tesla, the electric vehicle giant founded by his son, Elon Musk. Despite the shared surname and occasional headlines linking the two, Errol Musk has no formal connection to Tesla’s operations, governance, or business decisions.

Why is Errol Musk in the news?

Errol, a South African engineer and former pilot, arrived in India last week for a five-day visit focused on green energy. Representing Servotech Power Systems as a global advisory board member, he met with company officials and policymakers to discuss the future of electric mobility and renewable power. His visit included stops at EV infrastructure projects and a tentative plan to visit Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir.

Does Musk senior have any role in Tesla?

While Errol has a background in engineering and once played a role in shaping Elon’s early worldview, his direct involvement in his son’s ventures has long been overstated. Elon Musk has categorically stated that he received no significant financial backing from his father for any of his major ventures—including PayPal, SpaceX, or Tesla. In fact, the two have had a strained and often controversial relationship, occasionally played out in public interviews and social media exchanges, as per media reports.

Does Musk senior have any share in Tesla?

Tesla, founded in 2003—initially by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning and later led to prominence by Elon Musk—has never listed Errol Musk in any official capacity. No public records or company disclosures suggest Errol has held shares, provided funding, or served in an advisory role within Tesla.

What is driving the confusion?