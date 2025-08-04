Is India Suspending Bilateral Agreements With US Amid Donald Trump's Tariffs? Here's What MEA Said

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has issued an official clarification. | Image: Representational Image

A wave of fake news on the social media platform X has prompted the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to issue an official clarification. The false information originated from various social media handles, which claim that India was considering suspending or reviewing certain bilateral agreements with the United States in response to Washington’s recent economic policies.

Another fake post shared on X (formerly Twitter) claimed that the Indian government was reviewing US products exempted from tariffs and declared, “No privileges without mutual respect.”

Calling out this misinformation, the official MEA FactCheck handle stated, “Disinformation and FAKE news alert! This handle has been making several social media posts with FAKE News. Be aware.” It stressed that the circulating claims were baseless and misleading.

The ministry confirmed that India is not suspending or reviewing any agreements with the United States and is instead actively engaged in trade talks.

What Is India Planning?

A government source told Reuters that India remains focused on resolving trade differences through dialogue.

This follows US President Donald Trump’s decision to impose a 25% tariff on Indian exports, part of a broader move that saw steep import duties levied on several nations—including 35% on Canadian goods, 50% on Brazilian goods, 20% on Taiwanese goods, and 39% on Swiss goods, according to a presidential executive order.

Despite these tensions, the MEA confirmed that discussions between India and the United States are continuing. A US delegation is expected to visit New Delhi later this month for further talks.

The ministry stated, “We remain focused on the substantive agenda that our two countries have committed to and are confident that the relationship will continue to move forward.”

India-US Trade Deal Issue

Trade negotiations between the two nations have been bogged down by contentious issues, including US demands for greater access to India’s agriculture and dairy sectors, which India has firmly resisted due to religious sensitivities over animal feed used in dairy products.

A senior government official emphasised that there is “no question of compromising” on these sectors.

The tariff dispute poses significant economic challenges, as nearly $40 billion worth of Indian exports could be impacted.

Analysts told Reuters that without a trade agreement, the tariffs single out India for harsher treatment than other major economies, threatening to strain ties with a key US strategic partner in Asia, especially at a time when Washington views India as a counterbalance to China’s influence in the region.

Compounding tensions, President Trump recently threatened additional penalties on India over its commercial ties with Russia and participation in the BRICS grouping, accusing the bloc of pursuing “anti-American policies.”