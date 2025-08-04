NSDL IPO Allotment Status Check Online On NSE, BSE, Registrar Website

National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL), a SEBI-registered Market Infrastructure Institution (MII) established in 2012, recently launched its much-anticipated Initial Public Offering (IPO).

The Rs 4,011.60 crore issue was entirely an offer for sale, with promoters and existing shareholders offloading 5.01 crore shares.

NSDL IPO Allotment today

The bidding window for the NSDL IPO opened on July 30 and closed on August 1, 2025. The allotment was finalised today, August 4.

NSDL IPO GMP Today

Ahead of its listing, market sentiment remains upbeat, with the IPO commanding a Grey Market Premium (GMP) of Rs 120. At a price band capped at Rs 800, the expected listing price stands around Rs 920, suggesting a potential 15% gain for investors.



Steps to Check the NSDL IPO Allotment Status on BSE

Investors of the NSDL IPO can check the IPO Allotment Status on the official BSE website in the following steps with their PAN Card ID or application number:

Visit the BSE issue application status direct link at https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Select issue type and issue name

Enter your application number or PAN number

Fill out the Captcha requirements and search



Checking Allotment Status on NSE

To check allotment status on the NSE follow the following steps:

1. On the NSE website visit the IPO bid verification page.

2. Register on the website if you are a new user.

3. Select 'NSDL'.

4. Enter your application number and other requisite details.

5. Click on 'Get Data'.



How to check through the registrar

Visit the official registrar's website:

Choose the Company: From the dropdown menu, select the company for which you want to check the allotment status.

Enter Your Details: Fill in the required information such as your PAN, application number, or DP client ID.

Submit the Form: Click on the "Submit" button to view your allotment status.



