Is Tesla About to Shut Down ? Trump Says It Can’t Survive Without Federal Help

Trump stataed that Musk was fully aware of his opposition to the electric vehicle (EV) mandate before publicly endorsing his presidential campaign. | Image: X

US. President Donald Trump has launched a fresh attack on Tesla CEO Elon Musk, claiming the billionaire’s companies would not survive without hefty government subsidies.

In a statement posted to his Truth Social platform, Trump suggested that Musk might be forced to “head back home to South Africa” if taxpayer support were withdrawn.

The remarks appear to widen the rift between the two influential figures, who have traded both praise and criticism in recent years. Trump sated that Musk was fully aware of his opposition to the electric vehicle (EV) mandate before publicly endorsing his presidential campaign.

“Elon Musk knew, long before he so strongly endorsed me for President, that I was strongly against the EV Mandate. It is ridiculous, and was always a major part of my campaign. Electric cars are fine, but not everyone should be forced to own one,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social post.

He went on to suggest that Musk may be the biggest beneficiary of federal subsidies in history.

“Electric cars are fine, but not everyone should be forced to own one. Elon may get more subsidy than any human being in history, by far, and without subsidies, Elon would probably have to close up shop and head back home to South Africa. No more Rocket launches, Satellites, or Electric Car Production, and our Country would save a FORTUNE. Perhaps we should have DOGE take a good, hard, look at this? BIG MONEY TO BE SAVED!!!, “ added Trump in the same post.

The comments come amid growing friction between Trump and Musk, who recently criticised the former president’s legislative record. Musk slammed what he referred to as Trump’s “big, beautiful bill,” which he claims added a record $5 trillion to the national debt.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Musk wrote: “It is obvious with the insane spending of this bill… we live in a one-party country – the PORKY PIG PARTY!! Time for a new political party that actually cares about the people.”

Replying to his same tweet, he questioned the credibility of fiscal conservatives in Congress: “How can you call yourself the Freedom Caucus if you vote for a DEBT SLAVERY bill with the biggest debt ceiling increase in history?”