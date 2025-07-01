‘Close Shop and Return Home’: Donald Trump’s Sharp Dig at Elon Musk Over Tax Bill Row

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump claimed that Elon Musk received “more subsidies than any human being in history” and without them, Musk might have to close shop and return to South Africa, as the feud between the duo escalated over the proposed tax and spending bill.

Trump’s fiery remarks came after Musk renewed his criticism of Trump’s ‘Big, Beautiful Bill’ and threatened to launch a new political outfit if it was passed.

Trump Questions Musk’s Subsidies

“Elon may get more subsidy than any human being in history, by far, and without subsidies, Elon would probably have to close up shop and head back home to South Africa,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

“No more rocket launches, satellites, or electric car production, and our country would save a fortune. Perhaps we should have DOGE take a good, hard, look at this? Big money to be saved!!!” he added, taking a dig at DOGE, the cost-cutting department Musk heads at Tesla.

At the heart of the Trump-Musk feud is the concern that the proposed bill would end the popular $7,500 consumer tax credit for electric vehicles, making EVs more expensive, a point that has charged up the Tesla CEO.

Trump reiterated that he has always opposed the electric vehicle (EV) mandate, a Joe Biden-era policy he termed “ridiculous” and a central part of his campaign.

“Elon Musk knew, long before he so strongly endorsed me for President, that I was strongly against the EV mandate. It is ridiculous, and was always a major part of my campaign. Electric cars are fine, but not everyone should be forced to own one,” Trump further stated.

Musk Calls It a “Debt Slavery Bill”

Once a close aide of Trump, Musk has been at loggerheads with the President for the past month over the $4 trillion spending and tax bill. Musk escalated his criticism on Monday, threatening to form a new “America Party” if the bill cleared the Senate.

The world’s richest man argued that the bill would add more than $3 trillion to the national debt, risking bankruptcy.

Calling it a “debt slavery bill,” Musk tweeted, “It is obvious with the insane spending of this bill, which increases the debt ceiling by a record FIVE TRILLION DOLLARS that we live in a one-party country – the PORKY PIG PARTY!! Time for a new political party that actually cares about the people.”

VP JD Vance Defends the Bill, Takes Veiled Dig at Musk

US Vice President JD Vance also clapped back at critics of the bill, taking a veiled swipe at Musk’s concerns while emphasizing the financial strain of illegal immigration.