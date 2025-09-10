Is The Middle Class Being Priced Out? Why Indians Are Choosing Premium Homes Over Affordable Ones

“Affordable housing is no longer synonymous with value if buyers feel compromised on quality and convenience,” said Anuj Puri, Chairman, ANAROCK Group. The Rise of the Aspirational Buyer The middle-class dream has clearly evolved. Rather than settling for budget options, buyers are increasingly stretching finances to access better-located, larger, and well-designed homes.

This is reflected in the rising demand for 3BHK units, which dominate preferences in Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru. “Homebuyers are willing to pay a premium if it guarantees quality and timely delivery,” noted Puri.



Developers Respond to Market Signals

With affordable housing demand shrinking, developers have reoriented supply. The share of new launches in the budget segment dropped from 18% in H1 2023 to just 12% in H1 2025, ANAROCK data shows. Instead, premium and mid-segment launches dominate, especially in metropolitan markets where rising disposable incomes support aspirational buying.



Premiumization as the New Normal

The survey underlines how India’s housing market is undergoing “premiumization”, as aspirations rise faster than affordability challenges can be solved. While developers are keen to chase this segment, policymakers may need to rethink affordable housing strategies to ensure inclusivity. For now, the Indian middle class appears set on trading affordability for aspiration.



