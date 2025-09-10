Updated 10 September 2025 at 09:57 IST
Is The Middle Class Being Priced Out? Why Indians Are Choosing Premium Homes Over Affordable Ones
India’s middle class is moving away from affordable housing, with only 17% of buyers now preferring homes under Rs 45 lakh. Instead, 36% favour premium homes priced between ₹90 lakh and Rs 1.5 crore, according to ANAROCK’s H1 2025 Homebuyer Sentiment Survey. Rising aspirations, location concerns, and design quality drive this shift.
The latest ANAROCK Homebuyer Sentiment Survey (H1 2025) reveals a decisive consumer shift in India’s housing market: 36% of buyers now prefer homes priced between Rs 90 lakh and Rs 1.5 crore, compared to just 18% in the pre-COVID era.
In contrast, affordable housing (<Rs 45 lakh) has fallen to a mere 17% share, down from 40% in 2019.
Why Affordable Housing Is Losing Ground
According to the survey, 62% of affordable homebuyers are dissatisfied with current offerings, citing poor project locations, small unit sizes, and low construction quality.
A staggering 92% complained about accessibility issues, including poor connectivity to healthcare, schools, and workplaces.
“Affordable housing is no longer synonymous with value if buyers feel compromised on quality and convenience,” said Anuj Puri, Chairman, ANAROCK Group.
The Rise of the Aspirational Buyer
The middle-class dream has clearly evolved. Rather than settling for budget options, buyers are increasingly stretching finances to access better-located, larger, and well-designed homes.
This is reflected in the rising demand for 3BHK units, which dominate preferences in Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru. “Homebuyers are willing to pay a premium if it guarantees quality and timely delivery,” noted Puri.
Developers Respond to Market Signals
With affordable housing demand shrinking, developers have reoriented supply. The share of new launches in the budget segment dropped from 18% in H1 2023 to just 12% in H1 2025, ANAROCK data shows. Instead, premium and mid-segment launches dominate, especially in metropolitan markets where rising disposable incomes support aspirational buying.
Premiumization as the New Normal
The survey underlines how India’s housing market is undergoing “premiumization”, as aspirations rise faster than affordability challenges can be solved. While developers are keen to chase this segment, policymakers may need to rethink affordable housing strategies to ensure inclusivity. For now, the Indian middle class appears set on trading affordability for aspiration.
