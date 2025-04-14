Is the Stock Market Open Today? Here's What You Need to Know

Updated April 14th 2025, 08:26 IST
Today, Monday, April 14, 2025, both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) are closed in celebration of Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti, a national public holiday in India. This day is the birth anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, one of the main architects of the Indian Constitution and a propagator of social justice.
Therefore, all trading operations, such as equity, derivatives, and securities lending and borrowing (SLB) segments, are closed for the day.
This close follows the usual weekend break, as markets were previously closed on Saturday, April 12, and Sunday, April 13. Investors and traders are, thus, enjoying an extra three-day weekend. Trading will resume on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, at regular market hours.
The next trading holiday is scheduled for Friday, April 18, 2025, for Good Friday. Both NSE and BSE will be closed on this day.
On normal trading days, the Indian stock markets are open from Monday to Friday with the following timings:
Pre-opening session: 9:00 AM to 9:15 AM IST
Regular trading session: 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM IST
The markets are closed on every Saturday and Sunday.
Knowing trading holidays is important for investors and traders to schedule their activities accordingly. To remain informed about market closures, you are advised to refer to the official holiday calendars released by NSE and BSE.
You can find additional information regarding trading holidays on the official NSE and BSE holiday calendars.
Published April 14th 2025, 08:06 IST