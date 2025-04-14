Is the Stock Market Open Today? Here's What You Need to Know

Today, Monday, April 14, 2025, both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) are closed in celebration of Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti, a national public holiday in India. This day is the birth anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, one of the main architects of the Indian Constitution and a propagator of social justice.

Therefore, all trading operations, such as equity, derivatives, and securities lending and borrowing (SLB) segments, are closed for the day.



Extended Weekend for Traders

This close follows the usual weekend break, as markets were previously closed on Saturday, April 12, and Sunday, April 13. Investors and traders are, thus, enjoying an extra three-day weekend. Trading will resume on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, at regular market hours.



Next Trading Holiday

The next trading holiday is scheduled for Friday, April 18, 2025, for Good Friday. Both NSE and BSE will be closed on this day.

Regular Trading Hours

On normal trading days, the Indian stock markets are open from Monday to Friday with the following timings:

Pre-opening session: 9:00 AM to 9:15 AM IST

Regular trading session: 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM IST

The markets are closed on every Saturday and Sunday.

Planning Ahead

Knowing trading holidays is important for investors and traders to schedule their activities accordingly. To remain informed about market closures, you are advised to refer to the official holiday calendars released by NSE and BSE.