Is There a Bank Holiday This Week? Here's What the RBI Calendar Says

Banking services across parts of India will be temporarily suspended on select days this week due to regional festivals and national observances. While most customers will not experience widespread disruption, those in certain states should take note of upcoming closures and plan transactions accordingly.

Key Bank Holidays This Week:



Thursday, June 5 – Ganga Dussehra

This regional festival, commemorating the descent of the Ganges to Earth, is observed in several northern states, including Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. While not a pan-India holiday, banks in select cities may remain shut.

Saturday, June 7 – Eid-ul-Adha (Bakrid)

One of the most significant Islamic festivals, Eid-ul-Adha will be a public holiday in many states. Banks in states like Maharashtra, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Delhi are expected to remain closed. However, some states, including Kerala, Gujarat, and Arunachal Pradesh, may not observe closures on this day depending on local notifications.

Sunday, June 8

As per the regular schedule, all banks nationwide will remain closed for the weekly holiday.

It may be recalled that during the month of April, banks remained closed for at least 10 weekdays throughout the month. This is in addition to the second and fourth Saturdays.

No disruption to online banking

Although branch services will be paused in affected regions, customers can continue to access banking functions through digital channels without interruption. Key services such as fund transfers, UPI payments, bill settlements, and account inquiries will remain operational via Internet and mobile banking platforms, UPI-based applications and ATMs and cash deposit machines.

Plan Ahead