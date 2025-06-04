Is US President Donald Trump Really Launching the '$TRUMP Wallet' Crypto App? Here's What We Know

A new cryptocurrency trading app called the “$TRUMP Wallet” was announced on June 3 by crypto platform Magic Eden, claiming it is the official wallet of former U.S. President Donald Trump.

However, soon after the announcement, members of the Trump family, including Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., publicly denied any connection to the project.

The wallet is designed to let users trade $TRUMP memecoin, Bitcoin, and other crypto assets. A waitlist page at TrumpWallet.com went live on June 3, offering a $1 million giveaway in “Trump Rewards”, including boxes with 1 to 50 $TRUMP coins and a chance to win $100,000 worth of $TRUMP.

At 1:35 pm, Magic Eden posted the official announcement, calling it “The Official $TRUMP Wallet by President Trump,” in partnership with the team behind the $TRUMP memecoin. This memecoin is managed by Fight Fight Fight LLC, run by Bill Zanker, and reportedly linked to CIC Digital, an entity tied to the Trump Organisation.

But by 2:18pm, Donald Trump Jr. tweeted, “The Trump Organization has zero involvement with this wallet product… Stay tuned—World Liberty Financial, which we have been working tirelessly on, will be launching our official wallet soon.”

Eric Trump followed with, “I run [the Trump Organisation] and I know nothing about this project!”

Later that afternoon, Barron Trump also clarified, “To be clear, our family has zero involvement with this wallet.”

Despite these denials, Magic Eden did not retract the launch. However, by 5:00 pm, the newly created @TrumpWalletApp Twitter account had been suspended, and the Trump memecoin’s Twitter page acknowledged tensions between the Zanker team and the Trump family.

At 7:40 pm, Eric Trump warned Magic Eden directly on Twitter, “This project is not authorised by [the Trump Organisation]... I would be extremely careful using our name in a project that has not been approved.”