Is Your Air Travel Really Safe? DGCA Audit Reveals Which Airlines Carry Higher Risk And Which Are Safer - Details

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has released its latest airline safety audit, raising an important question for passengers: which airlines face more compliance issues and which are safer bets?

According to the audit, Alliance Air topped the list with 57 findings, making it the airline with the most flagged issues. Air India, the country’s flag carrier, followed closely with 51 findings.

Ghodawat Star came next with 41 findings, while Quick Jet had 35, and Air India Express recorded 25. IndiGo, India’s largest airline by market share, reported 23 findings, all of which were of medium seriousness (Level 2).

In contrast, Tata SIA Airlines (Vistara) and SpiceJet had fewer findings, with 17 and 14, respectively. Tata SIA Airlines, however, had the highest number of serious Level 1 findings (10), mainly related to procedural issues, while Air India recorded 7 Level 1 findings.

Experts say Level 1 findings are more serious, requiring airlines to act within a week, while Level 2 findings give operators a month to comply.

The DGCA clarified that higher findings do not necessarily mean an airline is unsafe. “The quantum and scale of their activities mean that such observations reflect the breadth and depth of their operations rather than any unusual lapse,” it said.

