Not 1 or 2! DGCA Flags 51 Safety Lapses In Air India Audit: Report

The aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), has found 51 safety lapses at Air India during its July 2025 annual audit, according to a government report seen by Reuters. The lapses include inadequate pilot training, use of unapproved simulators, and flaws in the airline’s crew rostering system.

The DGCA audit, which was not linked to last month’s deadly Boeing 787 crash in Ahmedabad that killed 260 people, has put the Tata Group-owned airline under fresh scrutiny. The 11-page confidential report flagged seven “Level I” serious breaches that Air India must resolve by July 30, while 44 other non-compliance issues must be fixed by August 23.

Key Findings of the Audit

The audit highlighted "recurrent training gaps" for some Boeing 787 and 777 pilots, noting they had skipped mandatory observation duties in the cockpit ahead of periodic evaluations. Air India, which operates 34 Boeing 787s and 23 Boeing 777s, was also found to be using simulators that did not meet qualification standards for training at challenging "Category C" airports.

Additionally, DGCA inspectors reported operational and safety risks, including improper route assessments, weak cabin crew rostering alerts, and international flights operating with insufficient cabin crew.

Previous Lapses and Warnings

The airline is already facing warning notices for running flights without checking emergency equipment, failing to replace engine parts on time, and forging records. A DGCA report also flagged a recent AI-787 Milan-New Delhi flight that breached flight-duty time limits by 2 hours and 18 minutes.

The regulator also criticised Air India for not appointing chief pilots for its Airbus A320 and A350 fleets, creating a lack of accountability in flight operations.

Air India's Response

In a statement to Reuters, Air India said it was "fully transparent" during the audit and will submit a detailed response along with corrective action plans within the DGCA’s deadlines.

Background and Passenger Complaints

Air India, acquired by Tata Group in 2022, has been rapidly expanding its international network but continues to face passenger complaints over poor cabin maintenance, dirty seats, broken entertainment systems, and service issues.