Is Your Money Growing With India’s Mutual Fund Boom? June 2025 Sees Biggest-Ever SIP Surge And AUM Jump

June was a strong month for the Indian mutual fund industry, as there were record-high inflows as well as robust investor participation across equity, hybrid, and SIP segments, AMFI data reveals.

Mutual Funds Performance

Data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) showed that the industry’s total Assets Under Management (AUM) surged to Rs 74.41 lakh crore, reflecting a 13.2% quarter-on-quarter growth, supported by bullish equity markets and sustained retail interest.

Additionally, equity oriented schemes also continued to attract investor interest. The total net inflows in this bracket stood at Rs 23,587 crore, which is 24% higher as compared to May 2025.

The strong performance of benchmark indices like Nifty 50 TRI (+3.37%) and Sensex TRI (+2.98%) further boosted investor confidence.

Small-Cap, Flexi-Cap And Mid-Cap Funds Performance

Flexi-cap, small-cap and mid-cap funds witnessed net inflows of Rs. 5,733 crores, Rs. 4,024 crore and Rs. 3,754 crores, respectively, within the equity space.

Debt Funds Outflows

There were moderate outflows for debt funds in June, as compared to May. Net outflow of debt schemes stood at Rs 1,711 crore (compared to net outflow of Rs 15,908 crores during May).

Short-duration, money market and corporate bond funds witnessed net inflows of Rs. 10,277 crore, Rs 9,484 crore and Rs 7,124 crore, respectively during the month.