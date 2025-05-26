Isha Ambani’s Net Worth: The Billionaire Heiress Who Brought Burberry to India — But Can She Fix Shein?

Isha Ambani, the daughter of Reliance Industries Chairman, Mukesh Ambani, is a non-executive director of Reliance Retail and is also featured on the Hurun India Under35s list.

Isha Ambani's Net Worth And Wealth

Being one of the world's richest heirs as the daughter of the richest man of India and the wife of Anand Piramal, a businessman, Isha Ambani, has a net worth of approximately Rs 831 crore.

She owns a five storey luxurious bungalow in Mumbai's Worli, a Mercedes Benz S-Class worth Rs 1.9 crore and a BMW 7-Series worth approximately Rs 2 crore.

Reliance Retail Story

Through Reliance Retail, Isha Ambani has introduced several international luxury brands in India including Burberry, Valentino, Marks & Spencer, Giorgio Armani, Sephora, Hamleys, and GAP, among others.

Shein Revival

In a recent development with Isha Ambani's plans of reviving Shein in the Indian markets, the brand is unable to take-off and gain any significant traction from Indian consumers, following a five-year long ban imposed by the Indian government.

Shein App Downloads Remain Low

As per data that has been revealed by AppMagic, which is a US-based app performance tracker, the downloads of the Chinese fashion brand's app have plunged from 50,000 daily in February to a mere 3,311 in early April.