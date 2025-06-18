Israel-Iran Conflict: BPCL Leads Rally In OMC Stocks Amid Continued Spike In Crude Oil Prices

OMC Share Prices: Amid an environment fueled by possible aggresive involvment of the U.S in the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict, which has entered its sixth day, oil marketing companies (OMCs) Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL), and Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) were all trading in the green on June 18, 2025.

The shares of BPCL has surged 1.33 per cent to hit an intra-day high of Rs 316.9 in trade on Wednesday, and HPCL rose 0.59 per cent.

Meanwhile, shares of upstream oil producers benefited from the hike in crude. Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and Oil India gained up to 1 percent in early trade on Wednesday, as higher oil prices often translate into better realisations for such companies.

Crude oil prices continue to remain elevated as tensions between Iran and Israel persist for the sixth consecutive day, pushing prices close to a five-month high. Presently, traders are particularly worried about potential disruptions to Iran’s crude oil exports of 1.5–2.0 million barrels per day (mmbpd), out of its total output of 3.4 mmbpd.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude climbed as much as 0.64 per cent on Wednesday, after surging over 4.3 per cent on Tuesday to reach its highest level since January. Brent crude futures gained 0.5 per cent after rising 4.4 per cent in the previous trading session to touch USD 76.70 per barrel, the highest level since February.

As hostilities between the two nations deepen, with both sides escalating attacks since Friday, concerns are mounting over potential U.S. military involvement and the risk of a broader regional conflict.

Meanwhile, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) said on Monday it expects the global economy to remain resilient in the second half of 2025, despite growing concerns over trade conflicts.