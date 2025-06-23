Israel-Iran Conflict May Blow a Hole in India’s Economy—ICRA Warns CAD Could Spike to 1.6% of GDP

India’s economy may take a direct hit if the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran worsens, warns credit rating agency ICRA. The agency estimates that India’s current account deficit (CAD) could widen by 0.3% of GDP if the West Asian tensions push up average crude oil prices by $10 per barrel.

According to ICRA, such a crude price surge could increase India’s net oil import bill by $13–14 billion in FY2026, raising the CAD to 1.5–1.6% of GDP, up from its current estimate of 1.2–1.3%. This rise would also exert pressure on the USD/INR exchange rate, potentially triggering broader macroeconomic instability.

The tensions, which escalated after Iran launched a direct attack on Israel on June 13, 2025, and worsened following a US strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities, have already pushed Brent crude prices from $64–65 to $74–75 per barrel. Iran has now threatened to close the Strait of Hormuz (SoH)—a move that could choke off nearly 20% of global crude and LNG trade, as per ICRA’s analysis.

India is particularly vulnerable to such a blockade, as nearly 45–50% of its crude imports, largely from Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and the UAE, pass through the SoH. Additionally, about 54% of India’s LNG imports, including significant long-term supplies from Qatar and UAE, also transit through this crucial waterway.

ICRA warns that any sustained supply disruption from Iran or neighboring producers, or a prolonged disturbance in the SoH, could drive global energy prices sharply higher. On the inflation front, the report highlights that for every 10% increase in crude oil prices, WPI inflation could rise by 80–100 basis points, compared to 20–30 bps in CPI, assuming full pass-through to retail fuel prices.