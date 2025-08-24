ISRO Successfully Conducts First Parachute-Based Deceleration Test for Gaganyaan Mission

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Sunday announced the successful completion of its first Integrated Air Drop Test (IADT-01), marking a major step forward in India’s ambitious human spaceflight programme, Gaganyaan.

India's national space agency stated that the test was carried out in close collaboration with multiple agencies, including the Indian Air Force, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Indian Navy, and Indian Coast Guard.

“ISRO successfully accomplishes first Integrated Air Drop Test (IADT-01) for end-to-end demonstration of parachute-based deceleration system for Gaganyaan missions. This test is a joint effort of ISRO, Indian Air Force, DRDO, Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard,” ISRO said in an official statement.

It is pertinent to note that the parachute-based system is a key component of the Gaganyaan programme, which aims to send a three-member crew into low-earth orbit for a three-day mission. Upon re-entry, the crew module must decelerate from hypersonic speeds before splashdown in the sea, making the parachute deployment system critical for mission success.

Earlier, ISRO had revealed that it is gearing up to launch its maiden Gaganyaan test mission this December, marking a crucial milestone in India’s ambitious human spaceflight programme. The astronauts who are part of this mission include Group Captain Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair, Group Captain Ajit Krishnan, Group Captain Angad Pratap, and Wing Commander Shubhanshu Shukla. The upcoming launch will pave the way for India’s broader goal of sending astronauts into space by 2027, a feat that would place the country among a select group of nations with independent human spaceflight capability.

Earlier today, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh felicitated the four astronauts chosen for India’s Gaganyaan mission, calling them the nation’s pride. He hailed the mission as a symbol of self-reliance and a leap in India’s space journey, with the first human spaceflight slated for 2027.