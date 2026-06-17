IT Giant Wipro's Shares Surges Over 1% In Early Trade After Anthropic Deal

Wipro Stock Price: The shares of IT mammoth Wipro surged as much as 1.41% to hit an intra-day high of Rs 185.25 apiece after it launched an Applied AI Center of Excellence (CoE) for Anthropic's Claude models.

The Applied AI Center of Excellence is expected to accelerate enterprise AI adoption under its AI-Native Business & Platforms unit. The CoE also “strengthens Wipro’s ability to scale enterprise AI adoption using Claude models,” according to an official company release.

These capabilities are integrated across the Wipro Intelligence™ stack – including delivery, functional, and industry platforms, to embed AI into core business workflows across industries.

The Bengaluru-based company noted that the Applied AI CoE for Claude also serves as a hub to accelerate the development of AI-native platforms and industry solutions across mortgage, healthcare, airlines, manufacturing and consumer sectors.

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“Claude models are embedded into Wipro’s platforms to enable co-innovation with clients in live environments, while also scaling AI adoption across Wipro’s own finance, HR, and sales functions as part of its internal transformation,” it said.

Srini Pallia, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Wipro Limited. “Embedding Forward Deployed Engineers within client environments, alongside integrating AI across our own operations, enables us to accelerate enterprise-scale adoption with a clear focus on business value.”

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