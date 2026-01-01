ITC Under Pressure After Fresh Excise Duty Hikes

Shares of ITC Ltd fell sharply on Thursday, slipping to their lowest level in around 33 months, after the central government announced a fresh excise duty on cigarettes. The stock declined over 4% during intraday trade, making it one of the top laggards on benchmark indices.

The fall followed a government notification introducing a specific excise duty on cigarettes, which will come into effect from February 1, 2026.

Details of the Excise Duty

Under the new structure, cigarette excise duty will be charged based on length, with rates ranging from ₹2,050 to ₹8,500 per 1,000 sticks. The excise duty will be levied in addition to the existing 40% goods and services tax (GST) on tobacco products.

The new levy replaces the current compensation cess regime, which is scheduled to end in January.

Impact on Tobacco Stocks

ITC, which earns a substantial portion of its revenue from cigarette sales, saw sustained selling pressure throughout the trading session. The stock touched levels last seen in April 2023.

Other tobacco stocks also declined. Shares of Godfrey Phillips India fell sharply, reflecting broader concerns across the sector following the tax announcement.

What Investors are Watching