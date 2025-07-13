ITR 2025: Filed Your ITR But Haven’t Seen The Refund Yet? Check Status in Minutes — Here's How

Submitted your income tax return (ITR) for the fiscal year 2023-24 and awaiting your refund? You can know about your tax refund status on the income tax e-filing portal, incometax.gov.in.

Have a look at the step-by-step guide outlining the process for checking income tax refund status online on the e-filing portal and the National Securities Depository site.

Tax refund: Details keeping

Have a look at key details you need to know to check the status of your refund online.

Valid ID and password to log in to income tax e-filing portal

Your PAN must be linked with your Aadhaar

You need the acknowledgement number of your filed ITR

ITR filing: How to check income tax refund status online

How to check ITR refund status online using your PAN card

Follow these steps to check your tax refund status using your PAN number.

a) Go to the income tax e-filing portal at incometax.gov.in and log in with your ID and password.

b) Go to the 'e-File' tab. Then click 'Income Tax Returns' and 'View Filed Returns'.

c) You can check the refund status of the chosen assessment year.

How to check tax refund status on NSDL website

You can check the status of your income tax refund on the NSDL website. Just enter your PAN and choose the assessment year. Then, enter the 'captcha code' and click 'proceed.'

What is the time period for a tax refund?