ITR 2025: Filed Your ITR But Haven’t Seen The Refund Yet? Check Status in Minutes — Here's How

Updated 13 July 2025 at 15:02 IST
Submitted your income tax return (ITR) for the fiscal year 2023-24 and awaiting your refund? You can know about your tax refund status on the income tax e-filing portal, incometax.gov.in.
Have a look at the step-by-step guide outlining the process for checking income tax refund status online on the e-filing portal and the National Securities Depository site.
Tax refund: Details keeping
Have a look at key details you need to know to check the status of your refund online.
How to check ITR refund status online using your PAN card
Follow these steps to check your tax refund status using your PAN number.
a) Go to the income tax e-filing portal at incometax.gov.in and log in with your ID and password.
b) Go to the 'e-File' tab. Then click 'Income Tax Returns' and 'View Filed Returns'.
c) You can check the refund status of the chosen assessment year.
You can check the status of your income tax refund on the NSDL website. Just enter your PAN and choose the assessment year. Then, enter the 'captcha code' and click 'proceed.'
Remember, to get a refund, you must verify your tax return online. The refund usually takes four to five weeks to be deposited into your account. If you haven't received your refund by then, check for any emails from the income tax department about issues with your tax return. Also, you can check the status of your refund on the e-filing website.
Published 13 July 2025 at 15:02 IST