Tata Technologies Q1 2025 Preview: Stock Falls 30% In A Year - Can July 14 Results Reverse the Trend?

Tata Technologies Ltd. is set to unveil its financial performance for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, early next week.

In a filing to the stock exchanges, the company confirmed that a meeting of its Board of Directors will be held on Monday, July 14, to approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the first quarter of FY26.



“The Board of Directors of Tata Technologies Limited is scheduled to be held on Monday, July 14, 2025, to consider the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, along with the Limited Review Report of the Auditors for the corresponding period,” the company stated in its official exchange filing.

Tata Tech Q1 2025 Results Preview

Ahead of the results, brokerage firm Emkay Global has issued a cautious view on Tata Tech, citing bearish technical indicators.



“Bearish Trend. Weak below 730. Downside up to 670,” Emkay noted in its report.



The stock has been under pressure lately, with signs of short covering observed since the beginning of the expiry cycle. According to the brokerage, open interest (OI) has dropped 3.9% while the stock price gained a marginal 1.1%. The OI stands at $117 million, which is above its 1-year mean (+0.40 standard deviation), suggesting heightened activity.

Additionally, the maximum call and put open interest is seen at the 730 and 650 strike prices, respectively. Notably, there has been a call addition of 24 lots at 730 and a put addition of 72 lots at 650, indicating strong resistance and possible downside risk.



Tata Tech Share Price History

Tata Tech's stock has seen a sharp correction over the past year. Here's a breakdown of its recent performance:

1-Year: -30.20%

6 Months: -15.09%

1 Month: -9.76%

1 Week: -0.01%



