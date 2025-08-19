ITR 2025 Filing: New CBDT Update Lets You Revise Returns with ITR-3, ITR-4 – Are You Eligible?

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has enabled updated income tax return (ITR-U) filing through ITR-3 and ITR-4 forms on the e-filing ITR portal for the assessment year 2021-22 and 2022-23.

This ITR-U return can also be filed using ITR-3 and ITR-4 forms, using the respective ITR form's offline Excel utilities.

According to the Finance Act, 2025, taxpayers now have up to 48 months from the end of the applicable assessment year to file an updated return under Section 139 (8A) of the Income Tax Act, according to the Union Budget 2025.

Even if these taxpayers did not file a return or filed it incorrectly, the extended period will enable people to repair mistakes or omissions in their previous filings by paying more taxes.

Updated Income Tax Return (ITR-U)

An ITR-U is a tool of filing income tax return with an objective to reduce litigation, providing an opportunity for voluntary compliance to taxpayers to rectify errors/ omissions.

The deadline to file updated income tax return (ITR-U) had been extended from 24 months to 48 months in Budget 2025, from the end of the relevant assessment year.

Who Can File ITR Form 3?

ITR 3 can be filed by individuals and HUFs having income from business or profession. Those having salary/pension, house property, capital gains, or other income along with business/professional income.

Who Can File ITR Form 4?

Resident individuals, HUFs, and firms (other than LLPs) with total income up to Rs 50 lakh. Those having income from presumptive business/profession u/s 44AD, 44ADA, or 44AE. Can also include salary/pension, one house property, and other income (like interest) within the Rs 50 lakh limit.

Who Needs To File ITR-U?

The conditions under which a taxpayer can file the updated return are specified by income tax rules. A taxpayer can file ITR-U even if they have filed an ITR in the relevant assessment year.