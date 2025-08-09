ITR-5 Excel Utility Made Available on Income Tax e-Filing Website: Details

Income Tax Return-5 Excel Utility for assessment year (AY) 2024-25 is available on the IT departments e-portal. | Image: X

Income Tax Filing AY 2025: The Income tax (IT) department has made the Income Tax Return-5 Excel Utility available for assessment year (AY) 2024-25, allowing eligible entities to file their income tax returns with revised reporting features.

Are You Eligible To File ITR-5?

ITR-5 is meant for other than Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs), companies, individuals, and those required to file ITR-7.

Eligible entities

Partnership firms

Limited Liability Partnerships (LLPs)

Associations of Persons (AOPs)

Bodies of Individuals (BOIs)

Artificial juridical persons

Cooperative societies

Societies registered under the Societies Registration Act

Local authorities

Certain business trusts and investment funds

Individual taxpayers, HUFs, companies, and entities under ITR-7 provisions are not permitted to use this form.

Disclosures Under ITR-5 Structure

Part A: This is for balance sheet, general data, manufacturing/trading accounts, profit & loss among other data.

Part B: It includes computation of tax liability and income, schedules for income via multiple sources, depreciation deductions, exempt income, loss set off, foreign assets, tax relief, and GST reconciliation.

Schedules: Income from several sources, deductions, exempt income, foreign assets, loss set-off, depreciation, GST reconciliation, and tax relief.

Key Changes Linked To AY 2024–25

New sections have come up for MSME registration, and section 80-IAC startup deductions, alongside with expanded reporting for emerging income categories such as virtual digital assets for example - NFTs.

The filing can be done via income-tax department's newly launched e-filing portal either using verification code or a digital sign.

Meanwhile, offline submission is also available. No supporting documents are required; however, tax credits must match Form 26AS.

Stipulated Deadlines:

For non-audited entities it is July 31, 2025

For audited accounts it is October 31, 2025