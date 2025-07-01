ITR Filing Alert! Pay Taxes on e-Pay Portal via THESE 31 Banks — Is Yours Included?

With the final date to file income tax return on September 15 for assesment year 2025-26 appraoching taxpayers, its critical to know through which banks can one file their tax returns via ITR-1 or ITR-4.

Income tax department recently updated the list and now the list includes Axis Bank, Bandhan Bank, Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Canara Bank, Central Bank of India and City Union of Bank,

Apart from these, State Bank of India, DCB Bank, Dhanlaxmi Bank, Federal Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, IDBI Bank, IDFC First Bank, Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, IndusInd Bank, Jammu and Kashmir Bank, Karnataka Bank, Karur Vysya Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Punjab and Sind Bank, Punjab National Bank, RBL Bank, South Indian Bank, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Limited, UCO Bank are also included.

However, income tax forms like ITR-2 and ITR-3 havee not yet been released including the ones for ITR-2 and ITR-3.

To be able to file their income tax return via any of the forms released so far, taxpayers can visit e-filing portal and follow the due process as listed below.

Income Tax Return Filing Guide For AY 2025-26

I. If you log into your account press 'submit return', you'll be asked to select the assement year- which is AY 2025-26.

II. Next, you need to choose either category - indiviual or HUF. Then the system will ask you to choose the category of taxpayer i.e., individual or HUF.

III. Now, you'd need to select the tax form for which you need to choose tax form basis the category of source of income. For salaried employees, it is ITR-1 an for indiviuals with business or altnerative profession it is ITR-4. Notably, if you fall under income tax bracket is linked to ITR 2 or ITR 3, you'll have to wait a few more days to before you file ITR.

IV. Next, the system will tell that the new tax regime is the default regime. Therefore, it is advisable to compare the tax computation on tax calculator before proceeding. You can read this article to know more about this.

V If your tax liability is lower in the old tax regime then you are recommended to opt for it. And if your tax liability is higher in old tax regime, then you can obviously opt for the new tax regime.

The system also advises to take cautions by informing taxpayers that the list of pertinent exemptions and deductions which are not available under the new tax regime are HRA, LTA, deductions under section 80C, 80D, 80U, 80E, 80G, 80TTA, 80TTB and other chapter VIA deductions.

VI Suppose you are a salaried employee and total income up to Rs 50 lakh; you need to choose ITR-1 to file your tax return.

Now, you need to validate your returns breakup, confirm your return summary and finally, you can verify your return and submit the return.