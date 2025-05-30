ITR Filing AY 2025-26: Excel Utilities for ITR-1 & ITR-4 Now Available For Download

The Income Tax Department has released the Excel utility versions of Income Tax Return (ITR) Forms 1 and 4 for the assessment year (AY) 2025-26, which are available for download on the official income tax e-filing portal.

This will allow eligible taxpayers to start preparation for filing of income tax returns for FY 2024-25 or assessment year 2025-26.

What Did The Income Tax Department Say?

The Income Tax Department in a post on X announced the release of excel utilities, "Attention taxpayers! The Excel Utility for ITR-1 and ITR-4 for AY 2025-26 has been enabled and is now available for taxpayers."

Choosing The Right Form

Taxpayers are advised to choose the right Income Tax Form by checking the eligibility criteria before filing their income tax returns for FY 2024-25 (AY 2025-26) as choosing the incorrect form may lead to complications as well as rejection of the ITR by the Income Tax Department.

How To File Excel Utilities Forms

These ITR forms, which can be edited, can be downloaded from the income tax website. Taxpayers can download these forms, fill them up and upload them back onto the e-filing income tax website. The forms are available in Excel and JSON (JavaScript Object Notification) format.

Here is a step-by-step guide on downloading ITR-1 and ITR-4 for AY 2025-26: