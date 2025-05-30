Walkie-Talkie Online Sales Banned in India: What It Means and Why It Happened

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA), under the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, has notified its guidelines for the prevention and regulation of illegal listing and sale of radio equipment including walkie talkies on e-commerce platforms on Friday.

Why Has This Been Done?

This move comes as the government feels the need to curb the unauthorized sale of wireless devices that may pose risks to consumer safety, mislead consumers regarding their legal position and interfere with critical communication networks, including those used by law enforcement and emergency services.

After extensive inter-ministerial consultations with the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), these guidelines have been finalised.

Both of these departments have provided key regulatory and security considerations into the final framework to ensure a comprehensive approach.

"It was observed that Walkie-talkies are being sold on e-commerce platforms without mandatory and clear disclosures regarding the requirement of a wireless operating license or compliance with applicable laws. The product listings for walkie-talkies do not specify whether the device requires a license from the concerned authority for use," the government said in an official statement.

According to the statement, the omission of details like frequency range, licensing obligations under the Indian telegraph Act, 1885, or the Wireless Telegraphy Act, 1993, and the Use of Low Power, Very Low Power Short Range Radio Frequency Devices (exemption from licensing requirement) Rules, 2018.

What Are The Key Guidelines?

Only authorized and compliant walkie-talkie devices operating on permitted frequencies are listed for sale on online platforms.

Product listings need to specify frequency ranges and other technical parameters, along with proof of regulatory approval.

E-commerce entities need to undertake due diligence and verify regulatory compliance, including licensing where applicable and listings lacking frequency assignment and authorization by DOT and ensure that the frequency bands on product description need to be clearly labelled.