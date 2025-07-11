ITR Filing AY 2025-26: Income Tax Department Releases Excel Utilities for ITR-2 and ITR-3

The Income Tax Department has made the excel utilities for ITR Form 2 and 3 available now, enabling individuals with taxable capital gains, crypto income and other specified incomes to file their income tax returns for the assessment year 2025-26.

For the assessment year 2025-26 (or financial year 2024-25), taxpayers must file their returns by September 15, 2025.

Previously only ITR-1 and ITR-4 were accessible, both online and through excel utility, which allowed only specific categories of taxpayers to file returns.

In an announcement on the social media platform X, the Income Tax Department said, "Attention Taxpayers! Excel Utilities of ITR-2 and ITR-3 for AY 2025-26 are now live and available for filing."

What Is ITR Excel Utility?

An Excel-based ITR utility is a tool which one can download and it is available on the Income tax department's e-filing portal, specifically for ITR-2 and ITR-3 forms.

Upon downloading this form you will receive a Windows zip file that contains an Excel spreadsheet.

This file consists of multiple schedules and fields where taxpayers can provide their financial information and declarations.

After completing the required details in the spreadsheet, users need to access the ITR e-filing portal to upload the completed file and submit their Income Tax Return.