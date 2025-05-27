PM Narendra Modi on India’s Next Big Leap - 'The Pressure Is Now To Move from 4th To 3rd'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday reiterated India’s unwavering commitment to becoming a top-three global economy, stating that “the pressure is now to move from 4th to 3rd position.”

His comments came during the celebration of 20 years of Gujarat’s Urban Growth Story in Gandhinagar, where he launched the Urban Development Year 2025 initiative.

Focusing on the role of cities in India’s economic future, the Prime Minister outlined a clear roadmap for turning urban areas into economic growth engines, aligning with India’s long-term goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047.

Urban Areas To Be Growth Centres

“Urban areas are our growth centres, we will have to make urban bodies growth centres of the economy,” said PM Modi, emphasising the need for cities to evolve beyond just population hubs to become active economic drivers.

Highlighting the transformational journey of Gujarat, the Prime Minister pointed out that the state’s structured approach to urban planning had turned challenges into opportunities. He praised Gujarat’s strategic planning—such as dedicating specific years to focus on sectors like tourism, education, and urban development—as a model for other states to follow.

“We must plan now for Gujarat’s 75th anniversary in 2035 and align our progress with the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047,” he added.

11th To 4th Largest Economy

The Prime Minister also drew attention to India’s remarkable economic growth over the past decade. Despite global challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic, he noted that India had risen from the 11th to the 4th largest economy in the world.

“The pressure is now to move from 4th to 3rd position,” PM Modi said, reinforcing the urgency to enhance economic productivity through urban innovation.

He called on municipal and metropolitan bodies across the country to set measurable economic targets and focus on improving product quality, value addition, and innovation in local industries. He encouraged the creation of agro-based businesses and new industrial zones, especially in smaller cities.

One of the most notable shifts the Prime Minister pointed out was the emergence of nearly two lakh startups, with a majority located in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, many led by women entrepreneurs.

“This is a new wave of economic and entrepreneurial revolution,” he said with pride, reinforcing the government's commitment to nurturing grassroots entrepreneurship.

One District One Product

The Prime Minister also spoke on the importance of self-reliance in manufacturing. He urged Indians to embrace locally made products, underlining the “One District, One Product” strategy as a key pillar for promoting indigenous industry and reducing import dependency.

“We should be proud of our brand ‘Made in India,’” said PM Modi, encouraging citizens to actively choose local over foreign goods in daily life.

Furthermore, he emphasised the economic benefits of tourism as a powerful engine for job creation and regional growth.

Gujarat, he noted, had successfully transformed destinations like Kutch, Somnath, and Dwarka into global tourist hubs.

He also highlighted projects like the Statue of Unity and the Sabarmati Riverfront as examples of urban redevelopment that boost both infrastructure and local economies.

Gujarat’s past, he said, was once doubted due to geographical and economic limitations. But through strategic governance and infrastructure-led growth, it had become a beacon of transformation.

“If our past generations could drive out colonial rulers in 20–35 years, today's 140 crore citizens can build a developed India in 25 years,” PM Modi declared.