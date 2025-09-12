Updated 12 September 2025 at 19:39 IST
ITR Filing Due Date FY 2024-25: Know Last Date, Penalty, and Filing Guide
The deadline to file Income Tax Returns (ITR) for FY 2024-25 (Assessment Year 2025-26) is fast approaching. Knowing the exact dates, penalties, and filing process can save taxpayers from last-minute stress and unnecessary costs.
What are the key deadlines?
For most salaried individuals and Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) not subject to audit, the last date to file returns is 15 September 2025. Businesses and professionals requiring audit have until 31 October 2025, while those involved in international or specified domestic transactions under Section 92E must file by 30 November 2025.
If you miss these dates, a belated return can be filed up to 31 December 2025, and an updated return (ITR-U) can be filed within four years, i.e., until 31 March 2030.
What Happens If You Miss the Deadline?
Filing after the due date can prove costly. A late fee of Rs 5,000 applies if income exceeds Rs 5 lakh, while those earning Rs 5 lakh or less will be charged Rs 1,000. Additionally, unpaid taxes attract interest at 1% per month under Section 234A. Missing deadlines may also prevent you from carrying forward certain losses, such as business or capital losses, and could delay refunds.
How to file your return correctly
To file smoothly, start by gathering essential documents like PAN, Aadhaar, Form 16, bank statements, investment proofs, and TDS certificates. Next, choose the correct form: ITR-1 or ITR-2 for salaried individuals, and ITR-3 or ITR-4 for business or professional income.
The income tax portal offers pre-filled details, but you must cross-check with your own records to avoid mismatches. After submission, complete e-verification through Aadhaar OTP, net banking, or other approved methods, and keep the acknowledgment (ITR-V) for future reference.
Why filing on time matters
Filing before the deadline not only saves you from penalties and interest but also ensures quicker refunds and smoother compliance. It reduces the chances of scrutiny and preserves important tax benefits. For most taxpayers, the date to remember is 15 September 2025. Timely filing is the easiest way to remain compliant and stress-free.
12 September 2025