ITR Form 2 Explained: Who Should File And All You Need To Know For 2025–26

Updated May 14th 2025, 18:48 IST
While every individual needs to file their taxes, there are different forms that are applicable for different kinds of taxpayers.
The ITR Form 2 is used typically for filing Income Tax Returns (ITR) for capital gains. This form is only used to file returns from capital gains. However, if a taxpayers' total income for a financial year includes income generated from business or profession, you will be required to file ITR-3 as the income tax return for capital gains.
The following criteria is necessary for filing an ITR-2 form:
These are the documents that are essential for filing the ITR-2 form:
Published May 14th 2025, 18:48 IST